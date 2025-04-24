Car Deal of the Day: Cupra Terramar is the opposite of terrible at £220 per month

Family car with a sporty edge

Cheap deals across the range

Less than £220 a month

You might have second thoughts about loading your loved ones into something called Terramar. But while it may sound like an intergalactic, planet-eating monster of the kind The Avengers usually assemble to fight, it’s actually a sporty mid-size SUV from Cupra. One that couldn’t be sweeter on a £219 per month lease.

This Cupra Terramar deal comes from Leasing Options and can put you behind the wheel for 24 months. The cost is £219.88 a month after you’ve stumped up an initial payment of £2,989. It’s the best price we’ve seen the Terramar at for a while.

There are two downsides. The 5,000-mile mileage limit is going to be a challenge for some prospective buyers and the monthly price jumps to over £260 if you increase this to 8,000 miles. The second potential issue is that we’re looking at a base spec V1 car with the entry-level 1.5-litre eTSI petrol engine.

If you wanted a better spec and Cupra’s more efficient and powerful e-Hybrid plug-in hybrid powertrain, Leasing Options have a £298 per month deal on a V2 model. It’s a bit more expensive but the e-Hybrid has 204bhp and an electric range of over 70 miles. Make full use of that with regular charging and the Terramar will be super-efficient to run.

In terms of equipment the V1 gets 18-inch alloy wheels, sports seats and a 12.9-inch infotainment screen. The V2 adds 19-inch wheels, heated seats, a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera and quite a few other choice extras. Either option represents very good value in our view.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and only have limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Cupra Terramar leasing offers from leading providers on our Cupra Terramar deals page.

