New Dacia ‘C-Neo’ family hatch will aim to beat Skoda Octavia on value

2024 promises to be a big year for Dacia with the launch of the new second-generation Duster and further details on the flagship Bigster SUV model - splitting the two however will be an all-new car, codenamed ‘C-Neo’.

Not much is known about Dacia’s latest model, but we don’t expect it to join the range until 2026 - after the upcoming Bigster has launched. In terms of size and pricing, the C-Neo is expected to sit between the Duster and Bigster as an alternative to the Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Golf and Vauxhall Astra.

The production ‘C-Neo’ (it will take on a different name at launch) will most likely utilise an internal-combustion engine. A softening of the Euro 7 emissions regulations that were due to come into force by 2025 and have now been pushed back two years will certainly help Dacia’s bid to launch a new ICE car around that time - although we still expect the C-Neo to comply with Euro 7 emission regulations. CEO of Dacia’s parent company Renault, Luca de Meo, has previously warned that Euro 7 could add thousands of euros to the price of a car and has been vocal in his opposition to the incoming emissions rules, stating “Everybody is feeling that Euro 7 is not what we need now; we have other things to do.”