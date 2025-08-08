That’s more like it: DS has revealed the replacement for its 7 SUV, and it doubles down on the No8 flagship’s avant-garde design.

The new DS No7 mid-size SUV appears to share the same front end as its crossover sibling, complete with illuminated grille and two-tone bonnet, plus its STLA Medium chassis and electric powertrains. But there’s one huge difference: the No7 will also offer a hybrid engine.

“The market is changing,” DS Automobiles product director Audrey Amar told Auto Express. “For family cars, you need a mild hybrid – not all customers are ready to switch to full electric.”

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DS, like Alfa Romeo, has been stung by pivoting too hard to electric, so it’s introducing a 143bhp hybrid. Unlike the outgoing 7 (note the slight name change) which ran plug-in hybrids and diesels, this combines Stellantis’s 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder with a 28bhp electric motor and a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s an engine shared with the Citroen C5 Aircross, and despite its minuscule motor it manages to quietly drive on volts for 50 per cent of the time in urban areas.

The No7 returns about 53mpg with CO2 emissions spanning 119 to 128g/km, figures that beat premium rivals, reckons DS. Efficiency is a key pillar of the brand, which feeds into the big ranges of the electric versions.

DS No7 electric range, power and charging

The long-range No8, a “D-cross” on account of its coupé-sedan body and 4.8-metre length placing it in the D-segment, can travel 465 miles. The taller SUV adopts the same batteries – 97.2kWh and 73.7kWh – and the 460-mile long-range No7 barely sacrifices any mileage against its sleeker sibling.