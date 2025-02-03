Aston Martin to swap quantity for quality with new harder, faster model range

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark, says his company needs to focus its attention on customer retention and giving buyers reason to upgrade their cars – rather than launching new core models and broadening its product line-up.

“We've gone through this frenzy of product development,” Hallmark said – referring to the new DB12, DBX 707, Vanquish and Vantage, which all launched within 18 months of one another. “There's no way in my old world, in 25 years, any of the brands that I was directly or indirectly associated with – no one ever tried that.

“It almost worked, but not every car was perfect on day one. There's been delays left, right and centre. But the ambition, the product portfolio, is the best [Aston has] had,” he said.

He referenced Porsche as an example of a company that keeps its customers coming back and regularly upgrading their cars: “Vantage is a great car,” Hallmark said. “But [the Porsche] 911 has 15 derivatives in a five-year period. Which one’s next [for Vantage]? Roadster… Great. And next? OK, DB12? Same. Vanquish? Same. DBX? Same…

“What we do need to do for customers that buy an early Vantage, DB12, DBX or something, is after two years – because the average ownership cycle in luxury is around two years, a little bit less or a little bit more, depending on residuals – in two years' time, there's got to be a reason to buy a better Vantage. And in two years after that, another better Vantage. We’ve never had that intensity of lifecycle innovation that we need. If the competition is doing it, and we're not… It’s never as successful as it needs to be”.