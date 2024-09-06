Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Ferrari’s first electric car spied on test

New images reveal iconic supercar maker’s new four-door EV is on its way

By:Jordan Katsianis
6 Sep 2024
Ferrari EV spy shot - front 3/47

Ferrari has been spotted testing its forthcoming first all-electric model. The early prototype is still very much in the ‘mule’ phase and doesn’t give much away as to what the production electric car might look like, but it still provides some clues as to what’s in store as the supercar maker prepares for a likely launch next year or in early 2026. 

For a start, we can say with some confidence that the EV will be a four-door, as the Maserati Levante-bodied prototype suggests. This is not to say it’ll be an SUV, but it could potentially take the form of an aggressively styled crossover, in a similar fashion to the Purosangue.

It is likely to be lower than its V12-powered sibling, though, as the images suggest the prototype has a comparatively low windscreen base. In order to offer the performance we’d expect of any Ferrari, it’s certain to feature at least a dual-motor powertrain which will make it all-wheel drive, too. 

It’s impossible to know what sort of potential power and performance figures Ferrari will be aiming for, but it’ll need to compete with EVs already on sale – such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo S or new Audi RS e-tron GT Performance – as well as the electric four-seater that Lamborghini has confirmed it’s developing.

Channelling Ferrari’s character will be an essential part of the new model, so the approach it takes in terms of the noise it makes will be one of the key factors. Just like Porsche, and more recently Lotus, Ferrari will probably augment the natural noise of the electric motors, rather than directly faking the soundtrack of an internal combustion engine. 

Some of the technical advances made in the Purosangue will also be deployed, with the use of clever fully-active suspension and rear-wheel steering leveraged to make the big EV drive like a Ferrari should.

The prototype here is also running some very large wheels, behind which we expect to see a substantial set of carbon ceramic brakes.

Given that Ferrari is venturing into uncharted territory in making an EV, we expect the development phase to be extensive, and it may be another 12 months until we even see the finished production model. Whenever it emerges, it seems certain to be as polarising as the Purosangue, but unquestionably one of the most eagerly anticipated electric cars ever. 

Are you excited for Ferrari's first electric car? Let us know in the comments section below...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

