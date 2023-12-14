Deal of the Day: used all-electric Fiat 500 is a half-price hero at just £14,995

Stylish looks

You can now put a chic all-electric Fiat 500 on your driveway for less than the price of a new petrol city car. The catch? Well, this cute little Italian hatchback, advertised at £14,995, is actually a pre-owned 2022 example, but it's had just one former keeper and has covered a mere 8,000 miles.

We found this deal at Cambridge Electric Vehicles via Autotrader and it left us amazed at the great value on offer. With prices of electric cars still too expensive for many buyers, the near-50 per cent saving on such a superb small EV appears to be a real bargain. The current Fiat 500e range starts at around £28k, topping out at £34k for the hatch and £37k for the convertible model.

Securing the 500e couldn’t be simpler because there’s an option to reserve the car online with a £99 deposit. Plus, the dealer also quotes finance examples for buyers who perhaps are looking for a more flexible approach to help make their purchase: deals of up to 5 years are available, but of course you will pay more over the longer term when you factor in interest rates.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that this dinky Fiat is all about style over substance; the 116bhp 500e should be capable of travelling up to 199 miles from a single charge, although this will no doubt be slightly less during the colder winter months. Nevertheless, we think it’s perfect for running around town, and the Icon specification features body-coloured bumpers and mirrors, 16-inch alloys, cruise control, air conditioning and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with integrated sat-nav.

