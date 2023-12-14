Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: used all-electric Fiat 500 is a half-price hero at just £14,995

Our Deal of the Day for 14 December is a pre-owned Fiat 500e at under £15k - half its original price when new

by: Paul Adam
14 Dec 2023
Fiat 500 Action - front cornering
  • Stylish looks
  • Value for money
  • Balance of 3-year warranty remaining

You can now put a chic all-electric Fiat 500 on your driveway for less than the price of a new petrol city car. The catch? Well, this cute little Italian hatchback, advertised at £14,995, is actually a pre-owned 2022 example, but it's had just one former keeper and has covered a mere 8,000 miles.

We found this deal at Cambridge Electric Vehicles via Autotrader and it left us amazed at the great value on offer. With prices of electric cars still too expensive for many buyers, the near-50 per cent saving on such a superb small EV appears to be a real bargain. The current Fiat 500e range starts at around £28k, topping out at £34k for the hatch and £37k for the convertible model.

Securing the 500e couldn’t be simpler because there’s an option to reserve the car online with a £99 deposit. Plus, the dealer also quotes finance examples for buyers who perhaps are looking for a more flexible approach to help make their purchase: deals of up to 5 years are available, but of course you will pay more over the longer term when you factor in interest rates.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that this dinky Fiat is all about style over substance; the 116bhp 500e should be capable of travelling up to 199 miles from a single charge, although this will no doubt be slightly less during the colder winter months. Nevertheless, we think it’s perfect for running around town, and the Icon specification features body-coloured bumpers and mirrors, 16-inch alloys, cruise control, air conditioning and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with integrated sat-nav.

As always with our Deal of the Day selections, prices and offers are subject to change, while terms and conditions apply. Our experts scour the market for the best deals on cars that we’re happy to recommend, choosing only the ones that we think offer the best value.

To get today’s Deal of the Day click here or take a look at yesterday’s deal…   

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

Recommended

Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month
Volvo XC40 - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Volvo XC40 is a handsome family SUV for £261 per month

Premium appeal and a refined ride makes the Volvo XC40 our Deal of the Day for 13 December
13 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!

A tiny monthly price has drawn us to the fabulous new Renault Clio as our Deal of the Day for 12 December. You do need a big deposit, though.
12 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: Super-cheap but well-equipped automatic Citroen C3 for £152 per month
Citroen C3 - front tracking
News

Deal of the Day: Super-cheap but well-equipped automatic Citroen C3 for £152 per month

Top supermini with an auto box can be yours for just £152 per month
11 Dec 2023
Deal of the Day: £11k off a brand new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: £11k off a brand new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

Alfa’s super saloon tugs at the heartstrings, and a massive discount makes it our Deal of the Day for Friday 8 December
8 Dec 2023

Most Popular

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!
Renault Clio - front cornering
News

Deal of the Day: Renault Clio hybrid for a penny-pinching £32 per month!

A tiny monthly price has drawn us to the fabulous new Renault Clio as our Deal of the Day for 12 December. You do need a big deposit, though.
12 Dec 2023
New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design
Porsche Macan EV interior
News

New Porsche Macan EV interior revealed with high-tech design

The next-generation electric Porsche Macan SUV interior features a design similar to the new Cayenne and Panamera
11 Dec 2023
Ooh la la! Facelifted Citroen Berlingo and e-Berlingo get fresh look, bigger screen and comfier seats
2024 Citroen e-Berlingo - front tracking
News

Ooh la la! Facelifted Citroen Berlingo and e-Berlingo get fresh look, bigger screen and comfier seats

Facelifted people carrier will arrive in Spring 2024, with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, plus all-electric model now with 198-mile range
12 Dec 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content