The history of Shelby is set to enter another chapter after the American firm announced its official launch in the UK. Two cars will be available to order in right-hand drive for the first time: the Shelby GT350 and the Super Snake.

The cars will be sold under licence by Shelby at a showroom in Glasgow, and orders are already being taken. CSL Shelby, producer of official Shelby-licensed car care kits, set up Shelby UK and says it’ll be able to produce 30 right-hand-drive Shelbys per year from its Edinburgh base.

To build the UK-market GT350 and Super Snake, Shelby UK takes existing right-hand-drive Ford Mustangs and adds a conversion kit sourced directly from Shelby American. It takes as little as three weeks for a car to undergo its transformation, says Shelby UK, with very few changes needed to make the cars approved for UK sale.

Pricing for the Shelbys hasn’t been revealed just yet, although customers can either add the kit to an existing right-hand-drive Ford Mustang or buy a completed car from Shelby UK. Shelby GT350s start from $109,999 (roughly £81,000) in the US, with the more potent Super Snake costing $159,995 (around £120,000). Given that the Mustang GT starts from £58,470 here in the UK, you can expect the right-hand-drive models to cost a significant amount.