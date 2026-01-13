China’s answer to the Land Rover Defender is coming to conquer the UK in 2028
Geely’s as-yet-unnamed 4x4 will be almost identical to the bold Galaxy Cruiser concept it revealed last year
The Chinese giant Geely will bring its alternative to the legendary Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser to the UK in 2028, Auto Express can confirm.
Geely previewed the hulking new hybrid 4x4 last spring when it unveiled the square-jawed Galaxy Cruiser concept at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. Flavien Dachet – head of Geely’s design studio and the man who led this project – told Auto Express that the show car you see here is 90 to 95 per cent representative of the as-yet-unnamed production version that’s expected to be revealed in the first half of this year.
To our eyes, the Galaxy Cruiser could pass as the Defender’s long-lost twin brother. The design bears a very close resemblance to the British icon, right down to the pannier box and ladder on the sides, with hints of the Ford Bronco Sport in places too.
Dachet acknowledged: “There was, of course, some inspiration [from iconic 4x4s]. But if you look at classic off-roaders, they always follow the same recipe.
“Whether you’re looking at the Defender, [Mercedes] G-Wagon, Bronco, the classics, the codes are the same. So it’s a matter of how we interpret it in a way that is recognisable.”
Dachet also pointed out no Chinese car brand has any off-road heritage of its own to draw from, so “they always look up to some of those international icons, to learn from them and generate their own, and add their own take on it”.
With the Galaxy Cruiser, the designers wanted something that “looks muscular, but without being too aggressive. It looks tough, but it doesn’t look like it would be dangerous to your family. It was about finding the right compromise between something that is reassuring, and also looks powerful”.
One unique design element are the 3D daytime running lights that give the car its angry expression and put a twist on the round headlamps seen on iconic 4x4s like (you guessed it) the Defender, and you can build your perfect Defender right now with our Buy A Car service. Dachet says these were influenced by the dancing dragons in Chinese culture. However, we’re told these will be toned down for the production model, which won’t be quite as wide as the concept either.
Meanwhile, the Geely’s interior will be more comfortable and premium-feeling than the “quite simple” cabin of the Defender, as the design boss described it. The concept also featured an array of physical switches and a Lamborghini Urus-style ‘control island’ with the huge gear selector lever flanked by separate dials for the drive modes.
Technical details remain under wraps for now, but we were told that the Galaxy Cruiser and the production version are based on Geely’s most advanced platform, GEA Evo, also used by its Galaxy M9 luxury SUV. That gave the concept cutting-edge technology like steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire, plus four-wheel steering that allows the enormous 4x4 to crab-walk and perform tank turns like the electric G-Wagon.
Geely says the concept also used AI to determine whether its plug-in hybrid powertrain should be in electric, range-extender or hybrid mode, based on the terrain it’s up against. The PHEV system in the M9 uses a small 1.5-litre petrol engine but it’s paired with three electric motors, which together provide all-wheel drive and 858bhp. If the Galaxy Cruiser has the same system, it would be about 200bhp more powerful than the almighty Defender OCTA.
The company apparently has had to push its new architecture to its limits to give the 4x4 the off-road capabilities customers expect, “raising the ground clearance as much as we could, getting the biggest wheels we could”.
Prototypes are being tested in deserts in China, and Dachet tells us he has pictures of them jumping in the dunes, where they’ve exceeded expectations when it comes to handling difficult terrain. The concept supposedly had a wading depth of 800mm, which isn’t far off the 900mm the equivalent Defender 110 can reach, and the road-going version should match that too.
The production version of the Galaxy Cruiser will be Geely’s first foray into the world of 4x4s, but potentially not the only one. Dachet told us: “It’s opening doors to potentially more products that could be launched in the off-road space, so it’s the first of hopefully many more to come.”
Geely is already exploring some ideas for other off-road models, but whether or not they move forward will depend on the reaction to the production Galaxy Cruiser. “This may be the start of something very cool,” Dachet hinted. “If the response is positive, we have a lot more coming. So it really will depend on how the public responds to it.”
