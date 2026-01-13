Meanwhile, the Geely’s interior will be more comfortable and premium-feeling than the “quite simple” cabin of the Defender, as the design boss described it. The concept also featured an array of physical switches and a Lamborghini Urus-style ‘control island’ with the huge gear selector lever flanked by separate dials for the drive modes.

Technical details remain under wraps for now, but we were told that the Galaxy Cruiser and the production version are based on Geely’s most advanced platform, GEA Evo, also used by its Galaxy M9 luxury SUV. That gave the concept cutting-edge technology like steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire, plus four-wheel steering that allows the enormous 4x4 to crab-walk and perform tank turns like the electric G-Wagon.

Geely says the concept also used AI to determine whether its plug-in hybrid powertrain should be in electric, range-extender or hybrid mode, based on the terrain it’s up against. The PHEV system in the M9 uses a small 1.5-litre petrol engine but it’s paired with three electric motors, which together provide all-wheel drive and 858bhp. If the Galaxy Cruiser has the same system, it would be about 200bhp more powerful than the almighty Defender OCTA.

The company apparently has had to push its new architecture to its limits to give the 4x4 the off-road capabilities customers expect, “raising the ground clearance as much as we could, getting the biggest wheels we could”.

Prototypes are being tested in deserts in China, and Dachet tells us he has pictures of them jumping in the dunes, where they’ve exceeded expectations when it comes to handling difficult terrain. The concept supposedly had a wading depth of 800mm, which isn’t far off the 900mm the equivalent Defender 110 can reach, and the road-going version should match that too.

The production version of the Galaxy Cruiser will be Geely’s first foray into the world of 4x4s, but potentially not the only one. Dachet told us: “It’s opening doors to potentially more products that could be launched in the off-road space, so it’s the first of hopefully many more to come.”

Geely is already exploring some ideas for other off-road models, but whether or not they move forward will depend on the reaction to the production Galaxy Cruiser. “This may be the start of something very cool,” Dachet hinted. “If the response is positive, we have a lot more coming. So it really will depend on how the public responds to it.”

