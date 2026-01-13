Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Geely 4x4 coming to the UK to take on the Land Rover Defender

The Chinese brand’s as-yet-unnamed 4x4 will be almost identical to the bold Galaxy Cruiser concept it revealed last year

By:Richard Ingram
13 Jan 2026
Geely Galaxy Cruiser concept - front 3/48

Auto Express has learned the Chinese goliath Geely is on track to launch a rugged 4x4 to rival the legendary Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser later this year, and it will be coming to the UK.

Geely unveiled the square-jawed Galaxy Cruiser concept last spring at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. And now Flavien Dachet - head of the brand’s design studio and the man who led the project - told Auto Express the show car you see here is 90 to 95 per cent representative of the as-yet-unnamed production model that’s expected to be revealed in the first half of this year. While pricing details for Geely's new model are yet to be confirmed, buyers in the market for a new off-roader can find a wide range of new and used Land Rover Defender deals through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

To our eyes, the Galaxy Cruiser could pass as the Defender’s long-lost twin brother. The design bears a very close resemblance to the British icon, with hints of the Ford Bronco Sport in places too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Dachet acknowledged, “There was, of course, some inspiration [from iconic 4x4s]. But if you look at classic off-roaders, they always follow the same recipe. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

“Whether you’re looking at the Defender, G-wagon, Bronco, the classics, the codes are the same. So it's a matter of how we interpret it in a way that is recognisable.”

Dachet also points out no Chinese car brand has any off-road heritage of its own to draw from, so “they always look up to some of those international icons, to learn from them and generate their own, and add their own take on it”. 

With the Galaxy Cruiser, the designers wanted something that “looks muscular, but without being too aggressive. It looks tough, but it doesn't look like it would be dangerous to your family. It was about finding the right compromise between something that is reassuring, and also looks powerful”. 

One unique design element are the 3D daytime running lights that give the car its angry expression and put a twist on the round headlamps seen on iconic 4x4s like (you guessed it) the Defender. Dachet says these were influenced by the dancing dragons in Chinese culture. However, we’re told these will be toned down for the production model, which won’t be quite as wide as the concept either.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Meanwhile, the Geely’s interior will be more comfortable and premium-feeling than the “quite simple” cabin of the Defender, the design boss promised us.

Geely Galaxy Cruiser concept - front end8

Technical details remain under wraps for now, but we were told that the Galaxy Cruiser and the production version are based on the GEA Evo platform used by the Geely Galaxy M9 luxury SUV. The company apparently has had to push this architecture to its limits to give the 4x4 the off-road capabilities customers expect, “raising the ground clearance as much as we could, getting the biggest wheels we could”.  

Prototypes are being tested in deserts in China, and Dachet tells us he has pictures of them jumping in the dunes, where they’ve exceeded expectations when it comes to handling difficult terrain. The concept supposedly had a wading depth of 800mm, which isn’t far off the 900mm the equivalent Defender 110 can reach, and the road-going version should match that too.

The production version of the Galaxy Cruiser will be Geely’s first foray into the world of 4x4s, but potentially not the only one. Dachet tells us, “It’s opening doors to potentially more products that could be launched in the off-road space, so it’s the first of hopefully many more to come.”

Geely is already exploring some ideas for other off-road models, but whether or not they move forward will depend on the reaction to the production Galaxy Cruiser. “This may be the start of something very cool,” Dachet hints. “If the response is positive, we have a lot more coming. So it really will depend on how the public responds to it.”

Get the latest and best car news and reviews, first! Follow Auto Express on Google today

Skip advert
Advertisement
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Geely Starray hits the Kia Sportage where it hurts at under £30k
Geely Starray SUV - front 3/4

New Geely Starray hits the Kia Sportage where it hurts at under £30k

The Chinese brand’s EM-i Super Hybrid system promises a massive pure-electric range of up to 84 miles
News
7 Jan 2026
Geely EX5 SUV spearheads brand’s big UK launch with immediate £4,750 discount
New Geely EX5 launch - front static

Geely EX5 SUV spearheads brand’s big UK launch with immediate £4,750 discount

Big discounts and 25 new retailers kick off yet another Chinese brand’s UK push
News
24 Oct 2025

Most Popular

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying
Opinion - diesel pump

The new petrol and diesel car ban is nothing more than state-sponsored bullying

Mike Rutherford thinks the Government should allow motorists to buy new petrol and diesel cars well into the 2030s
Opinion
11 Jan 2026
New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini
New Peugeot 208 exclusive image - front

New Peugeot 208: square steering wheel and stunning new looks for EV supermini

Fresh all-electric supermini will trigger a new era of cutting-edge technology for Peugeot, including a Hypersquare steering yoke
News
12 Jan 2026
Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money
Volvo XC40 - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Posh Volvo XC40 SUV for Qashqai money

The XC40 is a comfortable, stylish and aspirational SUV available at a surprisingly affordable price. It's our Deal of the Day for January 11.
News
11 Jan 2026
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content