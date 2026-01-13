Auto Express has learned the Chinese goliath Geely is on track to launch a rugged 4x4 to rival the legendary Land Rover Defender and Toyota Land Cruiser later this year, and it will be coming to the UK.

Geely unveiled the square-jawed Galaxy Cruiser concept last spring at the 2025 Shanghai Motor Show. And now Flavien Dachet - head of the brand’s design studio and the man who led the project - told Auto Express the show car you see here is 90 to 95 per cent representative of the as-yet-unnamed production model that’s expected to be revealed in the first half of this year. While pricing details for Geely's new model are yet to be confirmed, buyers in the market for a new off-roader can find a wide range of new and used Land Rover Defender deals through the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

To our eyes, the Galaxy Cruiser could pass as the Defender’s long-lost twin brother. The design bears a very close resemblance to the British icon, with hints of the Ford Bronco Sport in places too.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Dachet acknowledged, “There was, of course, some inspiration [from iconic 4x4s]. But if you look at classic off-roaders, they always follow the same recipe.