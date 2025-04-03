Genesis has revealed two stunning near-production concepts that preview just how serious the Korean brand is at lifting itself up to the level of Mercedes and BMW. Called the X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible, the pair are new derivatives of the full-sized G90 saloon sold in most overseas markets, yet enter a marketplace that even the Germans have largely left behind.

The pair are similar in size and prestige to the former Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, and push the Genesis brand to the limit in two very exclusive and low volume segments. While billed as pure concepts for now, the pair are close to production in terms of their execution, with production-relevant door handles, lighting, mirrors and even a retractable rear parking camera.

While based on the same design language as the saloon – which itself has a rather striking look – Genesis’s designers have completely redesigned the G90 from the A-pillar back, lowering the roofline, making the windscreen more streamlined and redesigning the rear end altogether. The nose has also been tweaked, with a sharper and more chiselled front end thanks to a more angular grille and a new clamshell bonnet, with an uninterrupted profile right across the nose.

In a not-at-all subtle nod to the full-sized two-door coupes from BMW and Mercedes of the past, the X Gran Coupe is pillarless so can drop all four windows to create the effect of an open side. This is something few modern cars offer; only Bentley’s Continental GT retains a pillarless design.