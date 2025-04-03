Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Stunning Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts preview new flagship two-doors

This sleek pair of concepts are proof Genesis are serious about taking on Mercs and BMWs in a segment they’ve largely left behind

By:Jordan Katsianis
3 Apr 2025
Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts8

Genesis has revealed two stunning near-production concepts that preview just how serious the Korean brand is at lifting itself up to the level of Mercedes and BMW. Called the X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible, the pair are new derivatives of the full-sized G90 saloon sold in most overseas markets, yet enter a marketplace that even the Germans have largely left behind. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

The pair are similar in size and prestige to the former Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, and push the Genesis brand to the limit in two very exclusive and low volume segments. While billed as pure concepts for now, the pair are close to production in terms of their execution, with production-relevant door handles, lighting, mirrors and even a retractable rear parking camera. 

While based on the same design language as the saloon – which itself has a rather striking look – Genesis’s designers have completely redesigned the G90 from the A-pillar back, lowering the roofline, making the windscreen more streamlined and redesigning the rear end altogether. The nose has also been tweaked, with a sharper and more chiselled front end thanks to a more angular grille and a new clamshell bonnet, with an uninterrupted profile right across the nose. 

Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts - rear

In a not-at-all subtle nod to the full-sized two-door coupes from BMW and Mercedes of the past, the X Gran Coupe is pillarless so can drop all four windows to create the effect of an open side. This is something few modern cars offer; only Bentley’s Continental GT retains a pillarless design. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

As if to reference that iconic British brand, the X Gran Coupe bolsters its design with a set of burnished gold wheels that contrast with olive green paintwork. Inside, the cabin has been finished in a combination of green and tan two-tone leather, contrasting further with a soft, pale wood trim finish. The cabin is similar to the saloon, with a slightly redesigned upper dashboard and a new steering wheel, but it’s otherwise as you’ll find on the production car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The more unusually specified X Convertible features a few of its own design elements including its own, entirely unique body, seen here in deep purple with a black windscreen surround. Its more stylised wheels also contrast vividly against the dark paint, and match the cabin’s aluminium-coloured beltline and lower brightwork around the sills. Inside, the vivid cabin is finished in an ultramarine blue finish top-to-bottom, with a metalised trim that highlights the natural grain of the wood. 

Genesis X Gran Convertible concept - dash

Genesis has also given the pair some significant chassis upgrades by widening the track and fitting larger wheels with higher offsets to fill the arches. What hasn’t been commented on is the powertrain, which in the saloon is currently a twin-turbocharged V6 boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain. As well as streamlining the petrol engine’s operations at low speed, the electrical system powers a small e-supercharger, creating a 409bhp power figure and 549Nm of torque. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to either a rear- or all-wheel-drive system on the saloon, but there’s no indication yet about what exactly is under the bonnet of the two concept cars. 

While Genesis hasn’t made any official comment about the cars going into production, the Global head of Genesis Mike Song, commented on the concepts, saying: "We aim to seize this opportunity as a launchpad for a new decade, showcasing models that embody Genesis's pursuit of high-performance technology and future luxury design.”

This tells us that Genesis is deadly serious about proving it can compete with the established players on every level, by bringing in a model right at the apex of what’s considered to be a luxury segment.

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Genesis GV90 flagship SUV spotted for the first time… in a ditch
Genesis GV90 - front end in a ditch

New Genesis GV90 flagship SUV spotted for the first time… in a ditch

Korea’s answer to the BMW iX and Range Rover Electric is expected to arrive next year – hopefully featuring a Snow mode
News
11 Feb 2025
Genesis scraps pure petrol and diesel in the UK to focus exclusively on EVs and hybrids
Genesis GV60 - main image

Genesis scraps pure petrol and diesel in the UK to focus exclusively on EVs and hybrids

Genesis will only sell electric cars in the UK for now, but hybrids will be making a return
News
28 Jan 2025
Genesis GMR-001 set to take on Ferrari and Porsche at Le Mans 2026
Genesis GMR-001 - front 3/4 static

Genesis GMR-001 set to take on Ferrari and Porsche at Le Mans 2026

Hyundai-owned luxury brand will compete at the highest level of endurance racing in the ‘Hypercar’ category
News
4 Dec 2024
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights
Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024 - MG sculpture

Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: new cars and highlights

2024’s Goodwood Festival of Speed was a celebration of over 130 years of engine tech, but it also looked well into the future
News
17 Jul 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month
BYD Seal - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: BYD Seal – signed, sealed and delivered for less than £305 a month

The BYD Seal is a Tesla Model 3 rival, and a very good one at that. It’s our Deal of the Day for 31 March
News
31 Mar 2025
Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025
Best April Fools&#039; day jokes 2025

Best April Fools' Day jokes by car companies 2025

We round up this year’s best car-related April Fools’ jokes, along with a few of the more famous japes from years gone by
Features
1 Apr 2025
Skoda Enyaq review
Skoda Enyaq 85 - front

Skoda Enyaq review

If you're looking for an all-electric family SUV that will fit effortlessly into daily life, the Skoda Enyaq is an excellent choice
In-depth reviews
31 Mar 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content