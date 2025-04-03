Stunning Genesis X Gran Coupe and Convertible concepts preview new flagship two-doors
This sleek pair of concepts are proof Genesis are serious about taking on Mercs and BMWs in a segment they’ve largely left behind
Genesis has revealed two stunning near-production concepts that preview just how serious the Korean brand is at lifting itself up to the level of Mercedes and BMW. Called the X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible, the pair are new derivatives of the full-sized G90 saloon sold in most overseas markets, yet enter a marketplace that even the Germans have largely left behind.
The pair are similar in size and prestige to the former Mercedes S-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, and push the Genesis brand to the limit in two very exclusive and low volume segments. While billed as pure concepts for now, the pair are close to production in terms of their execution, with production-relevant door handles, lighting, mirrors and even a retractable rear parking camera.
While based on the same design language as the saloon – which itself has a rather striking look – Genesis’s designers have completely redesigned the G90 from the A-pillar back, lowering the roofline, making the windscreen more streamlined and redesigning the rear end altogether. The nose has also been tweaked, with a sharper and more chiselled front end thanks to a more angular grille and a new clamshell bonnet, with an uninterrupted profile right across the nose.
In a not-at-all subtle nod to the full-sized two-door coupes from BMW and Mercedes of the past, the X Gran Coupe is pillarless so can drop all four windows to create the effect of an open side. This is something few modern cars offer; only Bentley’s Continental GT retains a pillarless design.
As if to reference that iconic British brand, the X Gran Coupe bolsters its design with a set of burnished gold wheels that contrast with olive green paintwork. Inside, the cabin has been finished in a combination of green and tan two-tone leather, contrasting further with a soft, pale wood trim finish. The cabin is similar to the saloon, with a slightly redesigned upper dashboard and a new steering wheel, but it’s otherwise as you’ll find on the production car.
The more unusually specified X Convertible features a few of its own design elements including its own, entirely unique body, seen here in deep purple with a black windscreen surround. Its more stylised wheels also contrast vividly against the dark paint, and match the cabin’s aluminium-coloured beltline and lower brightwork around the sills. Inside, the vivid cabin is finished in an ultramarine blue finish top-to-bottom, with a metalised trim that highlights the natural grain of the wood.
Genesis has also given the pair some significant chassis upgrades by widening the track and fitting larger wheels with higher offsets to fill the arches. What hasn’t been commented on is the powertrain, which in the saloon is currently a twin-turbocharged V6 boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid powertrain. As well as streamlining the petrol engine’s operations at low speed, the electrical system powers a small e-supercharger, creating a 409bhp power figure and 549Nm of torque. This is sent through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to either a rear- or all-wheel-drive system on the saloon, but there’s no indication yet about what exactly is under the bonnet of the two concept cars.
While Genesis hasn’t made any official comment about the cars going into production, the Global head of Genesis Mike Song, commented on the concepts, saying: "We aim to seize this opportunity as a launchpad for a new decade, showcasing models that embody Genesis's pursuit of high-performance technology and future luxury design.”
This tells us that Genesis is deadly serious about proving it can compete with the established players on every level, by bringing in a model right at the apex of what’s considered to be a luxury segment.
