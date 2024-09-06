Wild Ginetta Akula supercar revealed with 600bhp

If we were playing a game of ‘guess the car’ based on two key stats of 600bhp and a 473-litre boot, our first thought would be that BMW has released a new, more extreme version of the M3.

But we’d be wrong, because believe it or not, those are not the figures of a new four-door super saloon, but of Yorkshire’s finest Ferrari-baiter. This is the Ginetta Akula: the supercar that wants to be a track weapon, grand tourer and practical load-lugging hatch all rolled into one.

It’s a car that we first saw back in 2019, but five years of development have prepared it for series production. Those five years haven’t diminished the Akula’s wildly shaped bodywork; a result of extreme aerodynamic modelling derived from the firm’s G61-LT-P1 LMP1 Le Mans Racer.

In addition to the front splitter, turning vanes and wild rear wing, there’s a completely flat carbon fibre floor to help air flow cleanly towards that deep diffuser. It all serves to make those storage numbers even more astonishing.

This was the aim of Ginetta’s owner Dr Lawrence Tomlinson all along: to create a supercar that’s as at home on a track like the Nurburgring as it will be making the near 1,200-mile round trip from the firm’s base just outside of Leeds to The Green Hell and back.