Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

An electric Honda Civic Type R? We’re trying says brand’s EV boss… but it’s not easy

Japanese firm admits it’s investigating how to turn Type-R electric, but will only do so if it can deliver “joy of driving"

By:Paul Barker
17 Jan 2025
Honda Civic Type R - front static

Honda is exploring how to take its Type R brand into the EV arena, with the much-loved performance badge yet to translate to electric powertrains. 

Speaking at the unveiling of the first two so-called 0 Series EV prototypes at CES in Las Vegas this month, Toshihiro Akiwa, head of the Japanese firm’s BEV Development Centre, said it’s not a simple process. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

“A battery and motor have different characteristics so we can’t come up with something exactly the same as before,” said Akiwa. “As an EV, how can we provide the joy of driving? We haven’t given up of course, but it’s not just about power, it’s about the sound, vibration, acceleration and the human experience. These are the joys of driving.” 

The two 0 Series cars, a large saloon and a mid-sized SUV, hit production in 2026 as the first of seven cars to be spun off Honda’s new EV platform, but the firm is yet to divulge any plans for performance versions, despite the EV motors set to run up to around 480bhp. 

The latest-generation regular Civic is a 143bhp hybrid, but the Civic Type R, currently the only model in the UK to wear the Type-R badge, is a traditional 2.0-litre petrol engine boasting 329bhp. 

The performance electric vehicle market is slowly beginning to emerge, with Hyundai first to prove it’s possible to make engaging fast EVs with the Ioniq 5 N, while the Alpine A290 comes to UK roads this spring. 

Prior to the Hyundai and Alpine, fast EVs have in the main simply been more powerful versions of regular electric cars, with little or no chassis, braking or engineering upgrades to accompany the extra power. 

Need a bit of fun in your life? Perhaps you should treat yourself to one of the best hot hatchbacks...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best track day cars 2025
Best track day cars - header image

Best track day cars 2025

Whether you're looking to shave tenths off your lap time or simply want to have fun, these are the UK's best track day cars
Best cars & vans
7 Jan 2025
Best used hot hatchbacks to buy now
Best used hot hatchbacks

Best used hot hatchbacks to buy now

Our picks for the best used hot hatchbacks in the UK
Best cars & vans
20 Nov 2024
Cars with the best seats 2024/2025
Cars with best seats - header image

Cars with the best seats 2024/2025

A car’s seats are crucial to passenger comfort and wellbeing but some models stand out with real high class seating
Best cars & vans
7 Nov 2024
Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new
Best fun cars - header image

Best fun cars: The most entertaining picks from £3,000 to brand new

These fun cars can put a smile on your face, as well as get you from A to B
Best cars & vans
31 Oct 2024

Most Popular

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000
Dacia Bigster - reveal front

New Dacia Bigster embarrasses Nissan Qashqai as prices start from under £25,000

The Dacia Duster’s big brother is available to pre-order now, and is due to go on sale in March
News
15 Jan 2025
Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995
Renault 5 - full width front

Long-awaited Renault 5 finally available to order from £22,995

Only those with a special R Pass can order their R5 until 29 January, at which point it’ll be available for everyone
News
15 Jan 2025
New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever
Kia Ceed - front tracking

New Kia Ceed K4 GT-Line Turbo 2025 review: family hatch is bigger and bolder than ever

The Kia K4 will eventually become the new Ceed in the UK, and it’s taking a big step upmarket
Road tests
16 Jan 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content