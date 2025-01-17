An electric Honda Civic Type R? We’re trying says brand’s EV boss… but it’s not easy

Honda is exploring how to take its Type R brand into the EV arena, with the much-loved performance badge yet to translate to electric powertrains.

Speaking at the unveiling of the first two so-called 0 Series EV prototypes at CES in Las Vegas this month, Toshihiro Akiwa, head of the Japanese firm’s BEV Development Centre, said it’s not a simple process.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“A battery and motor have different characteristics so we can’t come up with something exactly the same as before,” said Akiwa. “As an EV, how can we provide the joy of driving? We haven’t given up of course, but it’s not just about power, it’s about the sound, vibration, acceleration and the human experience. These are the joys of driving.”

The two 0 Series cars, a large saloon and a mid-sized SUV, hit production in 2026 as the first of seven cars to be spun off Honda’s new EV platform, but the firm is yet to divulge any plans for performance versions, despite the EV motors set to run up to around 480bhp.

The latest-generation regular Civic is a 143bhp hybrid, but the Civic Type R, currently the only model in the UK to wear the Type-R badge, is a traditional 2.0-litre petrol engine boasting 329bhp.

The performance electric vehicle market is slowly beginning to emerge, with Hyundai first to prove it’s possible to make engaging fast EVs with the Ioniq 5 N, while the Alpine A290 comes to UK roads this spring.

Prior to the Hyundai and Alpine, fast EVs have in the main simply been more powerful versions of regular electric cars, with little or no chassis, braking or engineering upgrades to accompany the extra power.

Need a bit of fun in your life? Perhaps you should treat yourself to one of the best hot hatchbacks...