First look at new Hyundai Inster: cheap electric city car to target Citroen e-C3

Hyundai’s entry-level EV will be unveiled on 27 June at the Busan Mobility Show in South Korea

by: Ellis Hyde
11 Jun 2024
Hyundai Inster teaser 18

The Dacia Spring and Citroen e-C3 better watch out, because the brand-new Hyundai Inster is getting ready to muscle in on their cheap EV turf. The all-electric city car is set to offer a range of up to 220 miles and should start from around £20,000.

Hyundai’s entry-level EV will be unveiled on 27 June at the Busan Mobility Show in South Korea, and to tide us over until then, the brand has shared some official teaser images.

Even without these pictures, however, we already had a very clear picture of what the Inster looks like because it’s an electrified version of the Hyundai Casper – a small SUV that’s sold exclusively in South Korea with petrol power. 

The Casper’s boxy shape, very short overhangs and comically large circular headlights have all been carried over, but the Inster also features new square pixel indicators and rear lights, which are a signature of Hyundai’s other electric cars, like the Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric

Hyundai Inster teaser 68

Other details we can pick out include roof rails and a chunky front bumper, which will help give the Inster a SUV-esque look, while the car’s charging port will be in the nose for easy access and the interior will feature a fully digital instrument panel.

Hyundai has stated that the Inster will be “a new reference point for popularizing electric vehicles” as the zero-emissions city car “will set new standards in terms of driving range, technology, and safety features, redefining what buyers can expect from a vehicle in this class.”

For comparison, the Dacia Spring costs from £14,995 and has a maximum range of just 137 miles, while the Citroen e-C3 has a starting price of £21,990 and can go 200 miles on a charge. 

The price tag for the Inster probably won’t match the Dacia’s, but it could undercut the Citroen. In 2022, Hyundai Europe’s Vice President of Marketing Andreas-Christoph Hofmann told Automotive News Europe that €20,000 (roughly £17,000) is the target price for the brand’s entry-level EV. Therefore, we predict prices should start from around £20,000 in the UK.

In case you’re curious, Hyundai says the Inster name is derived from the words "intimate" and "innovative", but also a nod to the Capser. In Korea, the new model will simply be sold as the Casper Electric.

Click here for our list of the best city cars on sale...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

