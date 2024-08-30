New ‘Hyundai Way’ strategy fails to rule out combustion engines in EV and hydrogen future

With a target of two million EV sales per year by 2030, Hyundai is looking to be a big player in the all-electric car market - but the Korean firm has just announced it will continue to make combustion-engined vehicles well into the future alongside its new ‘EREV’ models.

Targets up until 2033 were outlined during Hyundai’s latest ‘Investor Day’ meeting. A new mid to long term strategy was revealed as the ‘Hyundai Way’ with Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, stating that: “Under the Hyundai Way, we will respond to the market with agility thanks to Hyundai’s unique flexible response system.”

Hyundai previously said in 2022 it would launch 11 all-electric vehicles by 2030, now that number has risen to 21 models by the end of the decade. That’s not to say Hyundai will place all its eggs into the single full-EV basket, however, because in a statement from Hyundai, the brand said it is, “actively responding to customer preferences, recognizing that while EVs are the future of transportation, not all customers are ready to make the switch”. Hence, it continues to offer a range of powertrains, including ICE, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.