Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New ‘Hyundai Way’ strategy fails to rule out combustion engines in EV and hydrogen future

Hyundai has laid out its plans for ICE and has reaffirmed its commitment to hydrogen

by: Alastair Crooks
30 Aug 2024
Hyundai badge

With a target of two million EV sales per year by 2030, Hyundai is looking to be a big player in the all-electric car market - but the Korean firm has just announced it will continue to make combustion-engined vehicles well into the future alongside its new ‘EREV’ models. 

Targets up until 2033 were outlined during Hyundai’s latest ‘Investor Day’ meeting. A new mid to long term strategy was revealed as the ‘Hyundai Way’ with Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, stating that: “Under the Hyundai Way, we will respond to the market with agility thanks to Hyundai’s unique flexible response system.” 

Hyundai previously said in 2022 it would launch 11 all-electric vehicles by 2030, now that number has risen to 21 models by the end of the decade. That’s not to say Hyundai will place all its eggs into the single full-EV basket, however, because in a statement from Hyundai, the brand said it is, “actively responding to customer preferences, recognizing that while EVs are the future of transportation, not all customers are ready to make the switch”. Hence, it continues to offer a range of powertrains, including ICE, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

An expansion of its global hybrid lineup from seven to 14 models (including Genesis) is also a part of the Hyundai Way plan and to supplement this there will be new ‘EREV’ offerings (Extended Range Electric Vehicles) which Hyundai says will “serve as key bridge to full electrification”.

Hyundai says the EREVs should arrive by 2027 and will “combine the advantages of internal combustion engines (ICE) and EVs” with the option of four-wheel drive and two-motor applications. In a similar fashion to the likes of the Mazda MX-30 R-EV, the Hyundai EREV will be powered solely by electricity with the combustion engine only used for battery charging. A range of over 560 miles was also mooted for the EREVs. For now, the roll-out of Hyundai’s EREVs will be limited to North America and China with D-segment SUVs and C-segment vehicles respectively. 

Hybrid vehicles will still have a significant role in Hyundai’s future. A new full hybrid line up will introduce the firm’s next-generation ‘TMED-II system’ - an evolution of the existing hybrid unit you’d find on the current Hyundai Tucson. Hyundai claims the new hybrid technology significantly improves “performance and fuel efficiency compared to the existing system”. 

The first cars to feature this will be in production from January 2025 with future hybrid vehicles slated to receive V2L (vehicle to load bi-directional charging) and regenerative braking. 

Subscribe to the UK's favourite car magazine: get Auto Express delivered every week...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Hyundai Ioniq 9: first look inside the giant electric seven-seat SUV
Hyundai Ioniq 9 test car (camouflaged) - front facing left
News

New Hyundai Ioniq 9: first look inside the giant electric seven-seat SUV

Hyundai’s new flagship EV will share the platform and running gear from the Kia EV9
29 Aug 2024
Internet-breaking Hyundai N Vision 74 is actually going to be built
Hyundai N Vision 74 concept - front action
News

Internet-breaking Hyundai N Vision 74 is actually going to be built

Hyundai appears to have confirmed that its stunning 2022 concept car will enter production
29 Aug 2024
UK under pressure to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs regardless of price hikes
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering
News

UK under pressure to impose tariffs on Chinese EVs regardless of price hikes

Professor of of Business and Sustainability at Cardiff University says “erecting trade barriers” will come at the expense of car buyers
29 Aug 2024
InstaVolt to introduce off-peak pricing for UK’s largest EV rapid charger network
Instavolt charger
News

InstaVolt to introduce off-peak pricing for UK’s largest EV rapid charger network

The special rate will cut more than a third off the regular pricing for the entire InstaVolt network
23 Aug 2024

Most Popular

New MG ZS Hybrid+ revealed: compact SUV offers electrified power for under £22k
MG ZS Hybrid+ - front tracking
News

New MG ZS Hybrid+ revealed: compact SUV offers electrified power for under £22k

The new Dacia Duster rival uses the same full-hybrid powertrain as the award-winning MG3 supermini
28 Aug 2024
Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
New Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid and Electric models go on sale at the same price
Vauxhall Frontera - front
News

New Vauxhall Frontera Hybrid and Electric models go on sale at the same price

Orders for Vauxhall’s new Frontera SUV will open in Autumn
28 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content