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Car Deal of the Day: Forget the BMW M3, bag a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N for just £380 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 15 March is Hyundai’s electrifying challenger to the M3, with 641bhp and a whopping big wing

By:Ellis Hyde
15 Mar 2026
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N - front action
  • 641bhp all-electric supersaloon
  • Incredibly fast and engaging to drive
  • Available from £380 per month

We think the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is as close to a true driver’s electric car as you can find right now, as this all-electric alternative to the legendary BMW M3 is thoroughly exhilarating on the road. Which is why being able to lease the new-age super-saloon for less than £400 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service is a frankly sensational deal.

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Leasing Options is currently offering the Ioniq 6 N from £380 per month – about half as much as the cheapest deal for the M3. However that price is for a two-year lease term, and requires an initial payment of £4,957. 

You can extend the lease to four years and the monthly payments only go up to £493, while the initial payment climbs to £6,326. Alternatively, if you don’t want to fork out that much at the start, you can reduce the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 monthly payments to just one, and you’ll only pay £606 per month.

This deal also comes with an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but the Ioniq 6 N is a car you will want to want to drive as much as possible. Thankfully, you can increase it to 10,000 miles for £58 extra a month, or go all the way to 15,000 miles and still pay less than £500 each month. 

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The Ioniq 6 N delivers organ-rearranging acceleration, hitting 62mph in just 3.2 seconds, thanks to dual electric motors that deliver 641bhp and 740Nm of torque, plus all-wheel drive. But Hyundai’s N division boffins didn’t focus all their time on winning drag-strip bragging rights.

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Compared to the regular Ioniq 6, the N version has been widened by 60mm, plus it features upgraded brakes, adaptive suspension and lightweight 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P-Zero 5 tyres. There’s an arsenal of electronic wizardry, too, including an N Torque Distribution system with 11 settings that allows drivers to adjust the power balance between the axles. 

One of the Ioniq 6 N’s more novel features is its selection of three distinct synthesised soundtracks, ‘Ignition’, ‘Evolution’ and ‘Lightspeed’. The first sends fabricated pops and bangs from the car’s non-existent exhaust into the cabin, which might sound corny, but adds another layer of engagement to the driving experience… especially with the ‘N e-shift’ system which replicates the sensation of changing gears in an old-fashioned, petrol-guzzling sports saloon.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N - dash

The styling is sinister, and the interior features excellent bucket seats upholstered in Alcantara suede and leather, plus great tech including dual 12.3-inch displays with bespoke N graphics and performance data. The 302-mile range isn’t the longest of any highly potent EV, but being able to charge at speeds of up to 260kW means a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in the Ioniq 6 N takes just 18 minutes. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy a Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Ioniq 6 N leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Ioniq 6 N deals hub page… 

Deals on Hyundai Ioniq 6 N rivals

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

New in-stock Tesla Model 3Cash £37,990
New Tesla Model 3

Configure now

BMW I4

BMW I4

New in-stock BMW I4Cash £44,319Avg. savings £11,844
New BMW I4

Configure now

Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

New in-stock Porsche Taycan
New Porsche Taycan

Configure now

Check out the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Deal of the Day or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

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