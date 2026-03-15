Car Deal of the Day: Forget the BMW M3, bag a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N for just £380 per month

641bhp all-electric supersaloon

Incredibly fast and engaging to drive

Available from £380 per month

We think the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is as close to a true driver’s electric car as you can find right now, as this all-electric alternative to the legendary BMW M3 is thoroughly exhilarating on the road. Which is why being able to lease the new-age super-saloon for less than £400 per month through the Auto Express Buy A Car service is a frankly sensational deal.

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Leasing Options is currently offering the Ioniq 6 N from £380 per month – about half as much as the cheapest deal for the M3. However that price is for a two-year lease term, and requires an initial payment of £4,957.

You can extend the lease to four years and the monthly payments only go up to £493, while the initial payment climbs to £6,326. Alternatively, if you don’t want to fork out that much at the start, you can reduce the initial outlay from the equivalent of 12 monthly payments to just one, and you’ll only pay £606 per month.

This deal also comes with an annual mileage allowance of 5,000 miles per year, but the Ioniq 6 N is a car you will want to want to drive as much as possible. Thankfully, you can increase it to 10,000 miles for £58 extra a month, or go all the way to 15,000 miles and still pay less than £500 each month.