Car deal of the day: Hyundai Kona Electric brings Korean EV cool for £275 per month

Striking looks

Comfortable drive with long range

Only £273.77 per month

K-pop has made Korean the new cool and today’s Deal of the Day will help you get in on the trend for less. The Hyundai Kona Electric is now available to lease for just a snip under £275 per month via Auto Express’ Buy A Car service.

Offered by VIP Gateway, the deal gets you into a Hyundai Kona Electric Advance for just £273.77 over four years. This includes 5,000 annual miles and requires an admittedly steep £3,655.21 initial payment.

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Fear not, however, as you can increase the annual mileage to 8,000 and decrease the initial payment to £2,294.48. This brings the monthly fee to a still-reasonable £320.75 and the overall cost of the four-year lease to £17,369.64 – a chunk less than what you’d lose over three years by buying the Kona Electric outright.

That’s not to say the Hyundai EV is undesirable, as the Kona Electric comes equipped with a 65.4kWh battery, providing a range of up to 314 miles on the official WLTP test cycle. A nippy 215bhp electric motor means 0-62mph takes just 7.8 seconds, too.

The Kona Electric Advance model advertised here has all the essential features you’d need for a family car such as this. Standard fare includes twin 12.3-inch screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, dual-zone climate control, front-and-rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. A heat pump also helps the Kona get as close as it can to its claimed range in the colder months.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Hyundai Kona leasing offers from leading providers on our Hyundai Kona page.

Check out the Hyundai Kona deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…