Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Kamiq Monte Carlo Edition is a sporty bargain at £217 a month

Range-topping sporty model

Upmarket feel

Only £216.82 a month

The Skoda Kamiq is the most affordable entry point into Skoda’s much-loved SUV range, and nowhere is this more evident than with today’s deal. Through the Auto Express Buy A Car service, you can have a brand new Kamiq sitting on your driveway for just under £217 a month right now.

This four-year deal comes from Carwow Leasey, and requires £2,896.84 to be laid down as an initial payment. That’s not a bad sum considering the low monthly price, but if you’d rather pay less, you can knock this 12-month initial payment down to nine months. Do this, and the payment comes to £2,350.96, with the monthly price rising to only £228.44.

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Mileage is limited to 5,000 a year on our featured £216.82 a month deal, but you can raise this cap to 6,000 for an extra two quid a month, to 8,000 for £6 or 10,000 for £10. This really gives some great flexibility that you won’t be stung for.

The Kamiq sits on an enlarged Volkswagen Group supermini platform, which gives you a clue to the car’s size. This is at the smaller end of the SUV spectrum, and feels like more of a quality option compared to rivals such as the best-selling Ford Puma and Jeep Avenger, thanks to its well built interior and upmarket driving dynamics.

This deal gets you the top-drawer model, too. The Monte Carlo Edition spec provides some sporty flair to the otherwise straight-laced Kamiq.

It gets a racy bodykit, 18-inch black-painted diamond-cut alloys, a panoramic sunroof, black exterior styling, adaptive cruise control and even matrix LED headlights. This is on top of the heated front seats, wireless phone charging and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto found on lower-spec cars.

Power comes from a tried and tested 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The 113bhp unit is our pick of the range, especially when paired with the slick-shifting six-speed manual as featured here.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Kamiq leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Kamiq page.

Check out the Skoda Kamiq deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…