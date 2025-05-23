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Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 for £197 a month is the ultimate high fuel price hack

Elon’s Musk’s big-seller is a premium-feeling and efficient electric saloon. It’s our Deal of the Day for April 10

By:Tom Jervis
10 Apr 2026
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering
  • Great range and performance
  • Full Supercharger network access
  • Only £197.52 per month

Petrol and diesel prices remain alarmingly high at the moment, prompting many to consider an EV. Today’s Deal of the Day could make the switch even more tempting, as the all-electric Tesla Model 3 is now available for under £200 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The deal, offered by Tesla UK Leasing, gets you into a brand-new Tesla Model 3 RWD for exactly £197.52 per month. The agreement spans two years and includes a generous 8,000 annual miles. It does, however, require a £2,370.24 initial payment, or the equivalent of 12 months up front. Nevertheless, this brings the overall cost of the term to just £6,913.20.

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If you don’t have two grand to spare immediately, you can reduce the initial payment to just one month up front (£297). This means you’ll still only pay £297.35 per month and £7,136.40 over the course of the two-year lease – significantly less than what the Model 3 is expected to lose in depreciation.

It gets even more appealing when you consider the rock-bottom cost of home charging; while petrol prices shoot upwards, the average cost of off-peak domestic electricity sits around 8-10 pence per kilowatt-hour. This means a full home charge of the Tesla will cost just £6. With the Model 3 RWD’s 332-mile WLTP range, that equates to around just two pence per mile.

And if you’re out and about, you get access to Tesla’s excellent Supercharger network.

Despite being the new entry-level version, the Model 3 RWD comes with all the kit you’d expect from a Tesla, including a huge centre touchscreen, part-vegan-leather upholstery, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and surround-view cameras. 

Tesla Model 3 - interior

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model 3 page.

Deals on Tesla Model 3 rivals

Polestar 2

Polestar 2

New in-stock Polestar 2Cash £41,660Avg. savings £3,500
New Polestar 2

Configure now

BMW I4

BMW I4

New in-stock BMW I4Cash £44,823Avg. savings £10,426
New BMW I4

Configure now

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai Ioniq 6

New in-stock Hyundai Ioniq 6Cash £36,617Avg. savings £10,215
New Hyundai Ioniq 6

Configure now

Check out the Tesla Model 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

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Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

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