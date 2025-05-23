Car Deal of the Day: Tesla Model 3 for £197 a month is the ultimate high fuel price hack

Great range and performance

Full Supercharger network access

Only £197.52 per month

Petrol and diesel prices remain alarmingly high at the moment, prompting many to consider an EV. Today’s Deal of the Day could make the switch even more tempting, as the all-electric Tesla Model 3 is now available for under £200 per month via the Auto Express Buy A Car service.

The deal, offered by Tesla UK Leasing, gets you into a brand-new Tesla Model 3 RWD for exactly £197.52 per month. The agreement spans two years and includes a generous 8,000 annual miles. It does, however, require a £2,370.24 initial payment, or the equivalent of 12 months up front. Nevertheless, this brings the overall cost of the term to just £6,913.20.

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If you don’t have two grand to spare immediately, you can reduce the initial payment to just one month up front (£297). This means you’ll still only pay £297.35 per month and £7,136.40 over the course of the two-year lease – significantly less than what the Model 3 is expected to lose in depreciation.

It gets even more appealing when you consider the rock-bottom cost of home charging; while petrol prices shoot upwards, the average cost of off-peak domestic electricity sits around 8-10 pence per kilowatt-hour. This means a full home charge of the Tesla will cost just £6. With the Model 3 RWD’s 332-mile WLTP range, that equates to around just two pence per mile.

And if you’re out and about, you get access to Tesla’s excellent Supercharger network.

Despite being the new entry-level version, the Model 3 RWD comes with all the kit you’d expect from a Tesla, including a huge centre touchscreen, part-vegan-leather upholstery, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and surround-view cameras.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK.

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Tesla Model 3 leasing offers from leading providers on our Tesla Model 3 page.

Check out the Tesla Model 3 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…