Hyundai’s hot N sub-brand will not restrict itself to electric cars, according to Joon Park, vice president of the N Management Group. This renewed strategy will see a series of lighter hybrid cars, including a new Hyundai Tucson N, appear alongside high-power electric models such as the Ioniq 5 N and imminent Ioniq 6 N.

“We’re not limiting ourselves to EVs,” Park said. “We will go further with the ICE-based cars as well; this is not the end of our journey.

I cannot tell you exactly – but lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting. These are the key elements that we are heading to.”

Headlining the range of new petrol-powered vehicles will be a circa-300bhp version of the new Tucson – previewed here in our exclusive image. It’s likely to use a “next-generation” 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid system, possibly with an electric rear axle for all-wheel drive.

Regarding future hybrid N cars, Park said: “One thing I can tell you is that if we have hybrid systems, the characteristics of our hybrid systems will be different.

“We have two different strategies for our hybrid systems: one for efficiency and one for neutral efficiency. If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different; to have more power intensely.”

The Tucson is just the starting point for N’s transition to hybrid tech, with Park hinting that these downsized powertrains make good sense in a variety of smaller models, teeing up faster versions of the Kona, plus future, electrified versions of the i20 and i30.

“If we can make a smaller model with a less-weighted battery, then it can be better,” Park told us.

