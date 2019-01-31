Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Hyundai Tucson N to get hybrid power and 300bhp

The hot ’N’ version of the new Hyundai Tucson will be light, agile and nimble, and our exclusive image previews how it could look

By:Richard Ingram
11 Aug 2025
Hyundai Tucson N exclusive image

Hyundai’s hot N sub-brand will not restrict itself to electric cars, according to Joon Park, vice president of the N Management Group. This renewed strategy will see a series of lighter hybrid cars, including a new Hyundai Tucson N, appear alongside high-power electric models such as the Ioniq 5 N and imminent Ioniq 6 N.

“We’re not limiting ourselves to EVs,” Park said. “We will go further with the ICE-based cars as well; this is not the end of our journey.

I cannot tell you exactly – but lighter, more agile, nimble, and exciting. These are the key elements that we are heading to.”

Headlining the range of new petrol-powered vehicles will be a circa-300bhp version of the new Tucson – previewed here in our exclusive image. It’s likely to use a “next-generation” 1.6-litre petrol-electric hybrid system, possibly with an electric rear axle for all-wheel drive.

Regarding future hybrid N cars, Park said: “One thing I can tell you is that if we have hybrid systems, the characteristics of our hybrid systems will be different.

“We have two different strategies for our hybrid systems: one for efficiency and one for neutral efficiency. If we have a hybrid system in our N cars, the strategy will be different; to have more power intensely.”

The Tucson is just the starting point for N’s transition to hybrid tech, with Park hinting that these downsized powertrains make good sense in a variety of smaller models, teeing up faster versions of the Kona, plus future, electrified versions of the i20 and i30.

“If we can make a smaller model with a less-weighted battery, then it can be better,” Park told us.

  • Cars
Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

