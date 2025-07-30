Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Hyundai Tucson SUV: design, tech and the latest details on 2026 SUV

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson is set to arrive in 2026, and our exclusive images preview how the family SUV could look

By:Ryan Birch, Jordan Katsianis
21 Aug 2025
Hyundai Tucson exclusive image - front8

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson is set to stun family car buyers when the new mid-size SUV arrives in the second half of 2026, and our exclusive images preview how it could look.

The Hyundai Tucson is one of the Korean brand’s best-selling cars in the UK. It will be a crucial model within the Hyundai line-up, as the brand looks to take on key rivals like the Nissan Qashqai, Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen Tiguan

Hyundai has remained tight-lipped so far when it comes to specific information regarding the new Tucson. The brand, however, has released lots of broad details of things we could expect to see on the next-gen car including a tough-looking Hyundai Santa-Fe inspired exterior, a high-tech interior, and fresh hybrid powertrains.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Having already spotted the new Tucson being tested on European roads, its development appears to be more advanced than previously thought. Based on the first full-body prototypes spied in Germany, our exclusive images show that the changes will start with a more rugged and blocky look that references the brand’s hydrogen fuel-cell Nexo SUV.

Can't wait for the next-generation Hyundai Tucson? You can buy a new version of the current Hyundai Tucson from stock with our Find a Car Service, or find great deals on a used Hyundai Tucson now.

What will the new Hyundai Tucson look like?

We expect the new Hyundai Tucson to include design language elements seen on cars such as the current generation Hyundai Santa Fe and the hydrogen-powered Hyundai Nexo SUV.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Hyundai’s chief exterior designer, Simon Loasby, told us: “Art of Steel is our next-generation design language that we launched last year, and you’ll see that on multiple new models.

Hyundai Tucson exclusive image - rear8

“We don’t like to do nesting dolls, but you’ll see how that is developed across a range of products. We’ve got a busy two years of new stuff coming,” Loasby added.

The language can be seen in elements such as the much more upright nose, clamshell bonnet and chunky wheelarch cladding. The front bumper will integrate a lightbar across its face, with the main headlight units sitting lower down.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The windscreen has a wraparound style, thanks to the use of blacked-out pillars. These also frame large side windows to create a more upright silhouette than on the current model. This more rugged design is in harmony with the latest Hyundai Santa Fe, and is a distinct departure from the current Tucson’s dramatically rising windowline and complex body.

The tailgate will be quite upright compared with the current model to allow for a more open and versatile boot. The SUV will also sit on a set of large, intricately styled wheels in round wheelarches.

New Hyundai Tucson’s interior, tech and space

We’re yet to have a look inside the new Hyundai Tucson, but we expect to see a brand-new tech package that informs the overall interior design. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Loasby said: “It’ll be a much more comfortable and calm space than a tech fest. That’s been our balance with the product.

“Over the next two years you’ll see our next generation of interiors coming out. The safest way to drive is to keep our customers’ eyes on the road, so you build your philosophy around that. You quite quickly realise that the centre screen is actually just a distraction.”

This suggests the Tucson will balance the use of screens and physical controls, and avoid the integration of oversized digital interfaces. Instead, we expect there to be new displays high up on the dash, with key physical controls for the most-used controls and commands.

Advertisement - Article continues below

“We believe nine is the best number of both legal and physical, regular interactions,” Loasby added. “They’re all physical buttons and they will stay physical buttons because they are things that I want to adjust without looking away [from the road].”

Beyond this, the next-gen Tucson should retain a versatile five-seat interior, with lots of rear legroom and a decent boot size which makes the current car a popular choice for families.

Hyundai Tucson - front angled8

What powertrain options will the new Hyundai Tucson have?

We expect the new Hyundai Tucson to come with a range of powertrains with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines taking precedence in the UK and Europe. We can also expect the addition of a new generation of full-hybrid engines, too.

Developed in-house by Hyundai for its next-generation models, the new hybrid system will combine a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two e-motors – a large one mounted in the gearbox, and the other acting as a starter generator. 

Hyundai says this powertrain improves efficiency by more than four per cent compared with the previous system, while offering more torque and better driveability.

Peak power is yet to be confirmed, but torque will be 380Nm – 13Nm more than the brand’s previous hybrid set-up in this class. There won’t be a full-electric version – electric car buyers will be catered for by the forthcoming Ioniq 4, but there is likely to be a hot N model with a new high-spec hybrid powertrain.

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…

Great leasing deals on the Tucson's rivals

KIA Sportage

KIA Sportage

New KIA SportageFrom £274 ppm**
Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 3008

New Peugeot 3008From £287 ppm**
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

New Volkswagen TiguanFrom £331 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Ryan Birch
Content editor

Ryan is responsible for looking after the day-to-day running of the Auto Express website and social media channels. Prior to joining Auto Express in 2023, he worked at a global OEM automotive manufacturer, as well as a specialist automotive PR and marketing agency.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Hyundai Tucson N to get hybrid power and 300bhp
Hyundai Tucson N exclusive image

New Hyundai Tucson N to get hybrid power and 300bhp

The hot ’N’ version of the new Hyundai Tucson will be light, agile and nimble, and our exclusive image previews how it could look
News
11 Aug 2025
Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models
Best selling cars - June2025

Best-selling cars 2025: the year's 10 most popular models

These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far this year
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2025
Best plug-in hybrids - July 2025 header image

Best plug-in hybrids to buy 2025

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially in recent years. Here are our electrified favourites
Best cars & vans
22 Jul 2025
Best SUVs to buy 2025
Best SUVs - header image

Best SUVs to buy 2025

There are plenty of great SUVs to choose from, so we’ve picked out the very best
Best cars & vans
17 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: Bag a desirable plug-in hybrid BMW X3 M Sport for less than £380 a month
BMW X3 - full width, front

Car Deal of the Day: Bag a desirable plug-in hybrid BMW X3 M Sport for less than £380 a month

The new BMW X3 is fresh out of the blocks, but you can already lease a well-specced one for an eye-opening £378 a month. It’s our Car Deal of the Day …
News
17 Aug 2025
New Suzuki Swift Allgrip 2025 review: why bother with an SUV?
New Suzuki Swift Allgrip - front tracking

New Suzuki Swift Allgrip 2025 review: why bother with an SUV?

The Swift Allgrip’s all-wheel-drive system makes this a niche option in the supermini class, but one that some customers will definitely appreciate
Road tests
19 Aug 2025
Three car garage: Skoda Superb Estate, BMW i3 and a Ford Mustang GT Convertible for £75k
3-car garage for 75k

Three car garage: Skoda Superb Estate, BMW i3 and a Ford Mustang GT Convertible for £75k

The 75-plate is coming but what if you spent £75k on used cars instead? This three-car garage covers all the bases
Features
18 Aug 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content