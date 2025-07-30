Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Hyundai Tucson to get tough and rugged Santa Fe looks

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson will take styling inspiration from the larger Santa Fe, and our exclusive images preview how it could look when it arrives in 2026

By:Jordan Katsianis
8 Aug 2025
Hyundai Tucson exclusive image - front8

A brand-new Hyundai Tucson is set to be introduced to the UK in the second half of next year – and our exclusive images show you what to expect. This crucial model will introduce a tougher and more rugged exterior design, a hi-tech interior and fresh hybrid powertrains, giving it the ammunition it’ll need to take on its key rivals – many of which have recently been updated themselves.

Hyundai has been tight-lipped about information specific to the Tucson, but the brand has released lots of broad details about new tech that will be used on the model. And given that it has been seen on test, 
its development appears to be more advanced than previously thought.

Based on the first full-body prototypes spied in Germany, our exclusive images show that the changes will start with a more rugged and blocky look that references the brand’s hydrogen fuel-cell Nexo SUV.

New Hyundai Tucson design

Hyundai’s chief exterior designer, Simon Loasby, told us: “Art of Steel is our next-generation design language that we launched last year, and you’ll see that on multiple new models.

“We don’t like to do nesting dolls, but you’ll see how that is developed across a range of products. We’ve got a busy two years of new stuff coming,” Loasby added.

Hyundai Tucson exclusive image - rear8

The language can be seen in elements such as the much more upright nose, clamshell bonnet and chunky wheelarch cladding. The front bumper will integrate a lightbar across its face, with the main headlight units sitting lower down.

The windscreen has a wraparound style, thanks to the use of blacked-out pillars. These also frame large 
side windows to create a more upright silhouette than on the current model. This more rugged design is 
in harmony with the latest Hyundai Santa Fe, and is a distinct departure from the current Tucson’s dramatically rising windowline and complex body.

The tailgate will be quite upright compared with the current model’s to allow for a more open and versatile boot. The SUV will also sit on a set of large, intricately styled wheels in round wheelarches.

Interior, tech and space

Inside, we expect to see a brand-new tech package that informs the overall interior design. Loasby said: “It’ll be a much more comfortable and calm space than a tech fest. That’s been our balance with the product.

“Over the next two years you’ll see our next generation of interiors coming out. The safest way to drive is to keep our customers’ eyes on the road, so you build your philosophy around that. You quite quickly realise that the centre screen is actually just a distraction.”

This suggests the Tucson will balance the use of screens and physical controls, and avoid the integration of oversized digital interfaces. Instead, we expect there to be new displays high up on the dash, with key physical controls for the most-used controls and commands.

“We believe nine is the best number of both legal and physical, regular interactions,” Loasby added. “They’re all physical buttons and they will stay physical buttons because they are things that I want to adjust without looking away [from the road].”

Beyond this, the Tucson should retain its versatile five-seat interior, with lots of rear legroom and a decent boot.

Hybrid powertrain

Hyundai Tucson - front angled8

With such a wide remit as a key car in all global markets, the Tucson will be available with a range of powertrains, but hybrids will take precedence in the UK and Europe. Expect a range of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, with a new generation of full-hybrids the most important addition.

Developed in-house by Hyundai for its next-generation models, the new hybrid system will combine a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with two e-motors – a large one mounted in the gearbox, and the other acting as a starter generator. Hyundai says this powertrain improves efficiency by more than four per cent compared with the previous system, while offering more torque and better driveability.

Peak power is yet to be confirmed, but torque will be 380Nm – 13Nm more than the brand’s previous hybrid set-up in this class. There won’t be a full-electric version – electric car buyers will be catered for by the forthcoming Ioniq 4 – but there is likely to be a hot N model with a new high-spec hybrid powertrain.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

