A brand-new Hyundai Tucson is set to be introduced to the UK in the second half of next year – and our exclusive images show you what to expect. This crucial model will introduce a tougher and more rugged exterior design, a hi-tech interior and fresh hybrid powertrains, giving it the ammunition it’ll need to take on its key rivals – many of which have recently been updated themselves.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Hyundai has been tight-lipped about information specific to the Tucson, but the brand has released lots of broad details about new tech that will be used on the model. And given that it has been seen on test,

its development appears to be more advanced than previously thought.

Based on the first full-body prototypes spied in Germany, our exclusive images show that the changes will start with a more rugged and blocky look that references the brand’s hydrogen fuel-cell Nexo SUV.

Can't wait for the next-generation Hyundai Tucson? You can buy a new version of the current Hyundai Tucson from stock with our Find a Car Service, or find great deals on a used Hyundai Tucson now.

New Hyundai Tucson design

Hyundai’s chief exterior designer, Simon Loasby, told us: “Art of Steel is our next-generation design language that we launched last year, and you’ll see that on multiple new models.