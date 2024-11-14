Controversial new Jaguar GT caught prowling in the snow
The latest spy shots provide more insight into what we can expect from this eagerly awaited EV
The most anticipated new car of 2025 has been spotted cold-weather testing, revealing more of its hidden design secrets, before its debut in full later this year. The forthcoming Jaguar Type GT has been hailed by the brand as one of the most ambitious models in its long history, and these new images provide more clues as to exactly what we can expect.
Unlike the highly curated pictures of a prototype released by Jaguar last year, these shots provide a clear insight into the new car’s wild proportions. Although the Jaguar is wearing a thick layer of camouflage, the sheer width is immediately apparent.
Other elements, such as the exposed upper half of the doors, reveal an extremely sharp shoulder and flush handles that sit below small windows in frameless glass. The nose is still relatively well hidden, with the car on test still using makeshift headlights, but it is clear the long bonnet will sit low over the wheels and inform the sleek silhouette we’ve been promised.
The most interesting new angle, though, is the rear. Unlike the Type 00 Concept which was revealed in Miami in December, there’s a defined bootlid rather than a pure fastback. Boxing above the windows also hide the car’s true roofline, and there looks to be a rear-facing camera which will likely feed a digital rear view mirror inside. It’s still unknown whether the GT will feature a rear window, but the tech appears to be there to do without one.
One element we do expect to be carried across from the Type 00 Concept is the use of two horizontal light bars, which are just about visible through the camouflage. Yet more boxing is used on the lower bumper, under which is likely to be a variety of aero-tricks to help keep the car’s drag coefficient low.
As has been well documented following a controversial marketing campaign that signified a brand relaunch, Jaguar will reveal this car later this year as it shifts its entire business, ending sales of its entire current range of cars. This will pave the way for a new line-up of high-end luxury electric models, starting with this £130,000 four-door GT. Customer deliveries will kick off in late 2026.
The as-yet-unnamed four-door GT will be the first car on the new Jaguar Electric Architecture platform that will underpin the initial trio of models planned as part of the brand’s move upward to a high-end positioning focused on “modern luxury”.
Jaguar is pledging a 430-mile range and ultra-fast charging, with the company’s managing director Rawdon Glover describing the car’s technology as “game-changing”. Glover said: “We will move from range anxiety to charging anxiety, but this car will be able to add 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.”
According to Jaguar, the need to completely shift the brand into a much more expensive arena is an obvious one. “The past decade has seen Jaguar pursue a mass-volume strategy, and the cars have not been distinctive enough,” said JLR chief executive Adrian Mardell. “This is the time to do something special; exuberance is something Jaguar has always been seen to have. The same excitement as the E-Type – this is a clean-sheet approach to a reimagined brand with no limitation on fresh ideas.
“I’ve never been more confident in Jaguar in the past 25 years, in what Jaguar needs to be, the client base it needs to seek and what it needs in order to be successful,” he continued. “EV is only part of the shift. We will be luxurious, sell in lower volumes at a higher price point, and our research shows that there is a market for it.”
That point was backed up by Jaguar boss Glover, who said the brand’s new direction is “progressive, bold and fearless in the way we have been in our 90-year history, most of which has been spent producing the world’s most desirable sports cars and saloons”.
He continued: “The price point will rise, and to do that we’ve got to elevate all aspects of the brand.”
Although the prototype car in these shots is heavily disguised, it’s clear that Jaguar is pursuing a different route to other brands with its styling. “We live in a world of small wheels, cars sitting high to package the battery, and that look like they were designed in a wind tunnel to maximise the range,” said Glover.
“We will do the opposite – vehicles that can create an emotional and visceral reaction with the driver. It needs to be a great driver’s car, but one you can drive mile after mile without it being draining, and it must be engaging. The chassis people say they have huge scope to make an engaging drive, but it’s got to drive like a Jaguar.”
The British brand’s boss rejected any hint of nervousness about the new direction. “I’m not saying it will be easy – there will be a lot of conquest and we will definitely sell to multi-car Range Rover households,” he replied. “What is the alternative? Look at what is happening elsewhere – would I want to go into the mid-market or low-end and slug it out?”
He said JLR is enjoying success when it comes to making beautiful, desirable vehicles with great design, pushing into higher price points. “We’ve done it with Range Rover, and most recently with Defender.” According to Glover, the new Defender has doubled in price but tripled in volume compared with the previous long-standing model. “What we did with Defender was that the product transformation came first, and the brand after. With Jaguar, we are doing it simultaneously.”
He also rejected concerns about moving to an electric vehicle-only plan, commenting that “very few” buyers of six-figure Jaguars will be single-car households; if 430 miles isn't enough range for them, then they will likely also have access to another car.
He also rejected fears about being an electric-only brand, confirming that there are no plans to introduce hybrid or internal-combustion powertrains to Jaguar vehicles.
“Visceral and emotional is why people buy cars at this price point, powertrain is way down. It’s about the brand, exterior design, interior design, and how the vehicle handles; people aren’t choosing because of the powertrain,” he said. “This car will be ready in late 2026, so the platform will be used for seven or eight years. To liken it to ice hockey, players skate to where the puck is going, not where it is now.”
