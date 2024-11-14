Controversial new Jaguar GT caught prowling in the snow

The most anticipated new car of 2025 has been spotted cold-weather testing, revealing more of its hidden design secrets, before its debut in full later this year. The forthcoming Jaguar Type GT has been hailed by the brand as one of the most ambitious models in its long history, and these new images provide more clues as to exactly what we can expect.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike the highly curated pictures of a prototype released by Jaguar last year, these shots provide a clear insight into the new car’s wild proportions. Although the Jaguar is wearing a thick layer of camouflage, the sheer width is immediately apparent.

Other elements, such as the exposed upper half of the doors, reveal an extremely sharp shoulder and flush handles that sit below small windows in frameless glass. The nose is still relatively well hidden, with the car on test still using makeshift headlights, but it is clear the long bonnet will sit low over the wheels and inform the sleek silhouette we’ve been promised.

The most interesting new angle, though, is the rear. Unlike the Type 00 Concept which was revealed in Miami in December, there’s a defined bootlid rather than a pure fastback. Boxing above the windows also hide the car’s true roofline, and there looks to be a rear-facing camera which will likely feed a digital rear view mirror inside. It’s still unknown whether the GT will feature a rear window, but the tech appears to be there to do without one.