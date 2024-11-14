Jaguar’s new beginning is rapidly gathering pace, with the brand moving to what managing director Rawdon Glover described as “the end of the beginning, the end of the first phase”.

Speaking before giving Auto Express a very early sneak peek at the production four-door GT car due to be revealed to the world next summer, Glover reiterated his belief in the approach of moving Jaguar away from its mainstream position, despite the controversy the Type 00 concept car created around the world when it was unveiled late in 2024. Our meeting with Glover came days after the Type 00 concept car’s designer, Gerry McGovern, unceremoniously left the firm.

“The irony of the whole furore [around the concept car] is that this car is taking us back into the territory where it has that wow factor like nothing else on the road, rather than very competent saloons and SUVs,” Glover told Auto Express. “We’ve got a history of breaking the mould and starting again, and this is an answer to the question of ‘What should a 21st century Jaguar look like?’.

“It should look like nothing else on the road, lower slung, dramatic proportions, sense of drama; it is a statement and a car that will not go unnoticed,” Glover continued. “It’s what a Jaguar should look like and this is where Jaguar is at its best: the E-Type, XJ220, XJS, XJC – at the time a Jaguar wasn’t anything that looked like that, and this is why we’re doing the four-door GT first.”

How much will the Jaguar GT cost?

According to the Jaguar chief, the brand is moving to a “centre of gravity” of around £140,000 for its new car, which is yet to be named, although it will come with an entry price of around £120,000. Glover insisted that Jaguar has got the ability to work at the higher price, but said it is “conditional”. He continued: “It needs to be executed well, we need to offer an incredible level of service – which is a given – and it’s got to be great. If we execute well, this will work.”