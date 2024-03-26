Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Jeep brings four hardcore 4x4 concepts to Moab for 2024 Easter Jeep Safari

The series of vintage-inspired concepts includes a V8-powered Wrangler and a Wagoneer SUV modified for extreme camping trips

by: Ellis Hyde
26 Mar 2024
2024 Jeep Easter Safari - header 19

Jeep fans making the annual pilgrimage to Moab, Utah, for the historic Easter Jeep Safari will this year be treated to four funky new all-terrain concepts. 

Based on the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392, the Jeep Low Down concept is an homage to the Wrangler Lower 40 which featured at 2009’s Easter Jeep Safari. While it uses the stock suspension set-up of the base car, the Low Down adds massive 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler mud-terrain tyres on 20-inch beadlock wheels.

It also features custom carbon arches to accommodate the enormous rubber, plus stronger Dana 60 axles with 5.38 gears. The larger diameter tyres, combined with the shorter front and rear bumpers, mean the Low Down’s centre of gravity remains low, while the ground clearance, approach and departure angles have all seen dramatic increases.

It’s powered by a 6.4-litre engine that produces 470bhp and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the engine on display at all times thanks to the custom carbon bonnet with its see-through power dome.

Marrying old school style with modern technology is the Willys Dispatcher, which gives the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe a retro makeover by way of some 16-by-seven-inch ‘steelies’ wrapped in 36-inch tyres, while ‘WILLYS’ lettering is embossed on the sides of the bonnet in a tribute to Jeeps of the past. 

The Willys Dispatcher also gets a custom front bumper with a brand new yet classic-looking Warn winch, a bikini top to keep occupants shielded from the elements and custom upholstery that combines distressed saddle leather with houndstooth cloth inserts.

The Jeep Vacationeer concept sports a similarly vivid Spearmint colour, but gets unique wood grain graphics along the sides that hark back to the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer from the Sixties. There’s wood panelling inside too, along with custom fabric inserts with classic Jeep vehicles among the colourful plaid pattern.

2024 Jeep Easter Safari - Jeep Vacationeer19

In place of the standard car’s second and third row of seats, the Vacationeer has a weatherproof, pass-through entrance to the carbon fibre RedTail Overland Skyloft tent on the roof, which can sleep two. The rear space has a bed-lined cargo floor in case people entering need to remove muddy hiking gear, for instance.

Advertisement - Article continues below

To ensure the Vacationeer can handle the trails in Moab, Jeep has fitted 35-inch BFGoodrich mud-terrain tyres on 18-by-9-inch bead grip rims that create a natural 1.5-inch lift, plus front and rear skidplates to provide underbody protection. Larger wheel openings and flared wheelarches give the SUV a more aggressive look, and there are three 11-inch LED lights mounted to the roof.

Finally, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon High Top is the product of the Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) design team and engineering teams from Mopar, with a focus on performance. 

Modifications include Concept JPP ‘flat fender flares’ designed to provide plenty of off-road ride clearance, plus Dana 60 front and rear axles with matching 5.38:1 gearing, and AccuAir adjustable air suspension. 

Jeep has also added a new front bumper from American Expedition Vehicles that includes a custom protective hoop sitting and Warn winch, plus a two-tone ‘Ginger Snap’ paint scheme.

Jeep says the 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine in the attention-grabbing pick-up delivers a broad torque band with a focus on low-end grunt, which is essential for off-roading.

This year’s Easter Jeep Safari is the 58th time the event has been held.

Fancy going off-road? Here's how to make the most of your 4x4 when driving off-road...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

