Jeep brings four hardcore 4x4 concepts to Moab for 2024 Easter Jeep Safari

Jeep fans making the annual pilgrimage to Moab, Utah, for the historic Easter Jeep Safari will this year be treated to four funky new all-terrain concepts.

Based on the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392, the Jeep Low Down concept is an homage to the Wrangler Lower 40 which featured at 2009’s Easter Jeep Safari. While it uses the stock suspension set-up of the base car, the Low Down adds massive 42-inch BFGoodrich Krawler mud-terrain tyres on 20-inch beadlock wheels.

It also features custom carbon arches to accommodate the enormous rubber, plus stronger Dana 60 axles with 5.38 gears. The larger diameter tyres, combined with the shorter front and rear bumpers, mean the Low Down’s centre of gravity remains low, while the ground clearance, approach and departure angles have all seen dramatic increases.

It’s powered by a 6.4-litre engine that produces 470bhp and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, with the engine on display at all times thanks to the custom carbon bonnet with its see-through power dome.

Marrying old school style with modern technology is the Willys Dispatcher, which gives the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe a retro makeover by way of some 16-by-seven-inch ‘steelies’ wrapped in 36-inch tyres, while ‘WILLYS’ lettering is embossed on the sides of the bonnet in a tribute to Jeeps of the past.