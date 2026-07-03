Verdict

The updated Jeep Avenger hasn’t fundamentally changed. The electric version has the same battery and motor, the four-wheel-drive 4XE and the front-wheel drive hybrid are the same, and the basic manual model gets only minor mechanical changes. Most of the new stuff, then, is in the revised styling and the uplifted cabin quality, both of which are welcome. The cramped back seats remain, and we have question marks over the fit and finish, but the Avenger feels engaging and peppy to drive, and remains decent value for money.

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An entire 85 years on from the creation of the original Jeep in 1941, the modern-day brand is launching an updated version of one of its best-selling models, including a special anniversary edition to mark the auspicious date.

Given that chronological importance, you might expect more in the way of changes for the Jeep Avenger, the company’s smallest model, and its big seller in Europe. But no, the updates being made to the dinky SUV are really, really minor and amount to just some small styling tweaks, a bit of an upgrade for the cabin, and a fleeting mechanical update for one of the engine options.

Does that amount to a worthwhile marking of a big anniversary of one of the most important and consequential vehicles in history? Probably not, no, but that doesn’t mean that the Avenger is in any sense a poor car. It’s just we expected a little more.