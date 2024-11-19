KGM to revamp range with electric 0100 truck, KR10 crossover and F100 retro off-roader

Previewed by concepts revealed last year, KGM (formerly known as SsangYong) is gearing up to launch fresh production models in 2025 that will be ‘powered by toughness’ and embody ‘our spirit through robust architecture’ - according to the Korean brand.

First up will be the all-electric 0100 truck. Due to arrive in the UK next year, KGM says it will provide a mid-size pick-up ‘for urban drivers’. The 0100 will tackle the Maxus T90 EV and upcoming all-electric versions of Isuzu D-Max and Ford Ranger.

The 0100 was initially revealed at the Seoul Motorshow in 2023, showcasing KGM’s new exterior design language. There’s a segmented lightbar at the front, body cladding to protect from rocks and undergrowth, some faux winch hooks, roof bars, beefy handles on the rear pillars and a ‘Torres’ script stamped on the bootlid.

The reason for the ‘Torres’ insignia is because the 0100 shares the same underpinnings as the all-electric Torres EVX. The LFP ‘blade’ battery taken from Chinese giant BYD has a capacity of 73kWh in the Torres EVX, which allows for 287 miles of range. However, the truck will have an 80kWh set-up, feasibly allowing for more than 300 miles of range. KGM claims the truck will feature vehicle-to-load capacity, so owners can power electrical appliances or worksite tools.

With a design that apes the second-generation Korando, the KR10 comes with traditional off-road SUV styling cues, such as plenty of wheelarch cladding, a boxy profile and even a faux spare wheel outline on the bootlid. KGM says it ‘inherits the heritage of the Korando’, which is especially prevalent at the front thanks to round LED headlights and an upright, five-slat grille. Technical details are yet to be confirmed for the KR10, but expect it to use an adaption of the Torres EVX battery and drivetrain.

Something even more off-road focused is the F100 concept. This is ‘the most avant-garde’ of all of KGM’s three concepts and we suspect it’ll be pitched as an alternative to the upcoming Kia EV5 and Jeep Recon. Again, it’ll use a battery from BYD so it should be pretty competitive on range - despite having incredibly un-aerodynamic proportions.

