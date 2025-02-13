KGM agrees deal to develop ‘crucial’ hydrogen engine

Since SsangYong’s transformation into KGM following administration, the firm has been making some significant changes – and now development of hydrogen engines has joined that list.

KGM has announced that it has signed an agreement with Phinia Delphi – a component provider based in France – to co-develop a hydrogen powertrain in the hope it can be used in “industrial and vehicular applications”.

A KGM representative said: “Eco-friendly hydrogen engines are a crucial next-generation powertrain technology. The hydrogen engine developed through this collaboration will be applicable not only to vehicles but also to construction and industrial machinery.”

The firm also suggested a pick-up truck could utilise the tech, saying: “Leveraging KGM’s unique ICE expertise, we aim to pioneer the alternative fuel market and expand the eco-friendly pick-up segment, targeting niche opportunities in the ICE market.”

Helping to push KGM’s hydrogen plans is a project in the firm’s native South Korea called ‘MOTIE’, which is focused on low-carbon technologies and has hydrogen earmarked as a fuel source in particular.

The project is run by the country’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and KGM says it is looking to create a 2.0-litre diesel-based hydrogen engine, meeting emissions standards but also providing over 500km (310 miles) of range.

This will be an all-new engine and not a derivative of the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel found in current models, such as the Musso pick-up truck.

KGM’s move to hydrogen comes just over a year after it announced a technical partnership with BYD, which will allow the Korean company to utilise the Chinese giant’s battery technology in upcoming EVs.

