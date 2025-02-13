Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

KGM agrees deal to develop ‘crucial’ hydrogen engine

Korean company pairs up with French firm for hydrogen powertrain that could be used in a future pick-up

By:Alastair Crooks
13 Feb 2025
SsangYong Musso Saracen - front tracking

Since SsangYong’s transformation into KGM following administration, the firm has been making some significant changes – and now development of hydrogen engines has joined that list.

KGM has announced that it has signed an agreement with Phinia Delphi – a component provider based in France – to co-develop a hydrogen powertrain in the hope it can be used in “industrial and vehicular applications”.

A KGM representative said: “Eco-friendly hydrogen engines are a crucial next-generation powertrain technology. The hydrogen engine developed through this collaboration will be applicable not only to vehicles but also to construction and industrial machinery.”

The firm also suggested a pick-up truck could utilise the tech, saying: “Leveraging KGM’s unique ICE expertise, we aim to pioneer the alternative fuel market and expand the eco-friendly pick-up segment, targeting niche opportunities in the ICE market.”

Helping to push KGM’s hydrogen plans is a project in the firm’s native South Korea called ‘MOTIE’, which is focused on low-carbon technologies and has hydrogen earmarked as a fuel source in particular. 

The project is run by the country’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and KGM says it is looking to create a 2.0-litre diesel-based hydrogen engine, meeting emissions standards but also providing over 500km (310 miles) of range. 

This will be an all-new engine and not a derivative of the 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel found in current models, such as the Musso pick-up truck. 

KGM’s move to hydrogen comes just over a year after it announced a technical partnership with BYD, which will allow the Korean company to utilise the Chinese giant’s battery technology in upcoming EVs.

Click here for our list of the best electric cars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

