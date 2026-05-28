New KGM Actyon Hybrid 2026 review: electric assistance boosts SUV’s appeal
The latest KGM Actyon had a difficult start thanks to its thirsty petrol engine, but this new hybrid hopes to turn things around
Verdict
The KGM Actyon always offered plenty of practicality and equipment for the money, but was held back significantly by its slow and inefficient petrol engine. Now with hybrid power, it’s a much more compelling package that continues to offer all the things we liked about its predecessor, but without the crippling fuel bills. It’s still let down by an average driving experience and a clunky infotainment system, though.
Fresh starts are never easy, and that was especially true for KGM when it introduced the Actyon in early 2025. Our initial experiences found it to be a very spacious and well equipped SUV, but its sub-30mpg fuel economy left a lot to be desired.
Now, the thirsty petrol engine has been replaced in the UK market with a BYD-supplied hybrid powertrain. KGM is hoping the more efficient motor will allow its mid-sized SUV to finally be taken seriously against some of the best cars in its class – such as the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage.
On paper, it seems like this new hybrid system is a win-win. Power is boosted from 161bhp to a far healthier 201bhp, dropping the 0-62mph time from a pedestrian 10.8 seconds to a far more competitive nine seconds flat. Fuel economy jumps by around 40 per cent from just 33.1mpg, to an almost diesel-like 46.4mpg.
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As mentioned, KGM’s Dual Tech Hybrid layout is adapted from a BYD plug-in hybrid system, just without a sizeable battery to give significant electric-only driving range. The set-up prioritises the electric motor as best it can, before introducing the engine into the mix to help save fuel.
The Actyon Hybrid isn’t as responsive from the off as a Honda ZR-V, but it is smooth in how it integrates power from both the electric motor and engine. The latter kicks into life sooner than some rivals, but it does so in a much more muted fashion than the rather gruff engines used in the Tucson and Sportage hybrids.
KGM has mimicked Honda in offering adjustable regenerative braking settings using paddles on the steering wheel. While there are three strengths, the top level isn’t all that strong and certainly doesn’t provide the one-pedal driving experience you’ll find in a Nissan Qashqai e-Power. One positive is that recuperation set-up in the Actyon will remain in whatever level you’ve set, whereas the Honda system constantly resets to being off after you get back on the accelerator.
A short blast on some B-roads revealed that the Actyon gets up to speed well enough, but you will need to engage its Sport driving mode for snappier acceleration when overtaking. The hybrid system prefers to utilise battery power first and gradually build up the engine revs, rather than give you everything all at once, and that delay in getting the engine on stream is greater in its Eco and Normal driving modes than it is in Sport. Once on song, it feels quicker than the old petrol version, but the Actyon hybrid can’t match the punch of its Tucson hybrid rival.
The handling hasn’t been altered, so the KGM is still a bit too wallowy thanks to its soft suspension. But don’t let that softness fool you into thinking that the Actyon has a comfortable ride; it gets caught out by bumps, sending shudders through the chassis and even the steering wheel. The steering doesn’t provide the precision of the best handling crossovers around, so if you’re after a more car-like driving experience, the Ford Kuga is still a much better option.
Space inside remains an Actyon strong point because the hybrid system hasn’t compromised cabin space. Whatever size you are, you’ll be able to fit behind the wheel of an Actyon thanks to a huge amount of head, leg, and shoulder room available.
There’s standard electric adjustment for the front seats, but it’s a shame there’s no driver memory settings, even as an option. We’re also not too sure about the remote seat adjustment switch for the front passenger seat that’s within easy reach of those in the back.
Not that those in the rear will need any more legroom; there’s plenty of space back there and the outer positions are even heated. The integrated sun blinds are another neat touch that are often an option on rivals, and are great for keeping the cabin that bit cooler on a hot day.
There isn’t much that the hybrid Actyon’s boot can’t swallow, either. It provides exactly the same amount of space as its predecessor – 668 litres with the seats up and 1,568 litres with them folded – which is significantly more than you’ll find in a Tucson or Sportage.
On the whole, the introduction of this new hybrid system hasn’t compromised the things we liked about the Actyon previously, and removes a huge negative for potential customers – that of fuel economy. During our drive, we saw around 44mpg, which is a huge improvement over the sub-30mpg we’ve averaged in previous examples, and equivalent to what we’ve achieved in hybrid versions of the Hyundai and Kia.
However, while it is nice that the Actyon comes loaded with kit for the money, there isn’t a cheaper trim level to compete with the entry-level versions of its hybrid rivals. Its infotainment system still isn’t the slickest around, and it could do with a bit more polish to the driving experience.
Still, if you’re taken with the looks and want the maximum amount of space for your money, plus a high level of specification and a long five-year/100,000-mile warranty, the latest Actyon Hybrid is more worthy of its place on your shopping list than ever before.
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|Model:
|KGM Actyon Hybrid
|Price:
|£38,995
|Powertrain:
|1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol hybrid
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|Power/torque:
|201bhp/300Nm
|0-62/top speed:
|9.0 seconds/109mph
|Economy/CO2:
|46.4mpg/138g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,740/1,910/1,680mm
|On sale:
|Now