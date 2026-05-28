Verdict

The KGM Actyon always offered plenty of practicality and equipment for the money, but was held back significantly by its slow and inefficient petrol engine. Now with hybrid power, it’s a much more compelling package that continues to offer all the things we liked about its predecessor, but without the crippling fuel bills. It’s still let down by an average driving experience and a clunky infotainment system, though.

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Fresh starts are never easy, and that was especially true for KGM when it introduced the Actyon in early 2025. Our initial experiences found it to be a very spacious and well equipped SUV, but its sub-30mpg fuel economy left a lot to be desired.

Now, the thirsty petrol engine has been replaced in the UK market with a BYD-supplied hybrid powertrain. KGM is hoping the more efficient motor will allow its mid-sized SUV to finally be taken seriously against some of the best cars in its class – such as the Hyundai Tucson and Kia Sportage.

On paper, it seems like this new hybrid system is a win-win. Power is boosted from 161bhp to a far healthier 201bhp, dropping the 0-62mph time from a pedestrian 10.8 seconds to a far more competitive nine seconds flat. Fuel economy jumps by around 40 per cent from just 33.1mpg, to an almost diesel-like 46.4mpg.