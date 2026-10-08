KGM has launched the new Musso Commercial - a two-seat variant of its value-driven pick-up truck designed to attract “business users who need a focused, work-ready solution”.

Starting from £32,980 excluding VAT, the standard Musso is already the UK’s second-cheapest pick-up truck after the £32,495 GWM Poer300. That starting price is for the entry Musso Rebel with a manual gearbox, while this Commercial model is based on the Rebel with the automatic ‘box, which incurs an extra £1,000. If you want a bit more kit, the Commercial is offered in Saracan trim, from £36,780 (excluding VAT).

The main difference between the Commercial and the existing Musso models is the removal of the rear seats. The four-door configuration remains, but in the back there’s a ‘van-style’ loading area with a full-height mesh bulkhead and a heavy duty rubber cargo floor mat, plus security mesh on the rear windows. Not only does this provide a secure space for tools and equipment, but KGM says it also maintains the Musso’s eligibility for standard commercial Benefit-in-Kind tax for businesses.

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Kevin Griffin, Managing Director at KGM Motors UK, said: “We don’t believe customers should have to pay a premium for a vehicle configured to meet their business needs, which is why the conversion is included at no additional cost compared with the equivalent standard Musso model.”

As with the standard Musso, the Commercial variants come with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that generates 202bhp and 441Nm of torque. Selectable all-wheel drive and a low-ratio transfer box are standard. The 3.5-tonne towing capacity and payload of up to 1,205kg remain unchanged, too.

Besides the loss of the rear seats and presumably the electric rear windows, the Commercial version comes with the same amount of kit as the standard Rebel. This means a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated steering wheel and leather seats. The Saracen retains dual-zone air conditioning (in case you need to keep those tools at the right temperature), adds an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, Nappa leather upholstery, tinted windows and black 18-inch alloy wheels.

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