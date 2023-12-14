The Kia van is coming! We'll see it at CES 2024

Kia is pushing forward with a new strategy that will see the company repositioned as a mobility provider, rather than a car maker, and its new PBV platform will be central to this transition. Until now PBV stood for Purpose Built Vehicle, and it previewed its plans in 2022 with a variety of concept models of different sizes, showcasing the versatility of its plans. But with the Korean company's latest announcement, PBV now stands for 'Platform Beyond Vehicle', as the firm's plans become more concrete.

Full details of PBV will be revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, which takes place from 9-12 January, 2024. This will be the first time that Kia has appeared at CES in five years, and its presence signifies the importance of its new PBV tech, seeing it as a 'Total Mobility Solution' that will be suitable for a range of business and lifestyle needs.

Five concept models are planned for the Las Vegas show, including the first PBV-based model, which is scheduled for production in 2025. As well as enabling the expansion of its range of passenger vehicles, PBV will also provide a platform for commercial vehicles, an area of the market that Kia - and the Hyundai group as a whole - hasn't really explored beyond its native Korea.

Kia will also showcase the technology that PBV will use, including hardware such as Easy Swap and Dynamic Hybrid modularisation technologies. There's no confirmation of what these systems involve beyond what we can interpret from the names,but all will be revealed in a series of keynote speeches at Las Vegas.

The show will also showcase the advanced software that Kia will use, which is sourced from parent firm Hyundai (the company is also showcasing new tech at CES), and its plans for global partnerships will also be revealed.

As well as the arrival of PBV, Kia will also be showcasing its range of EVs at CES. The new EV9 flagship SUV and EV6 GT will lead the company's 'EVs for All' display, while the EV3 small SUV and EV4 saloon concepts will also be present in Las Vegas.

We'll have more details on Kia's new PBV architecture when the company reveals more information at CES Las Vegas on 8 January.

