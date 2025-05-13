New Kia PV5 WAV fills gap in market for electric wheelchair accessible cars

Drivers who need wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) have been mostly frozen out of the EV transition to date, as traditional converters in the sector struggle to overcome the challenges of working with new electric platforms. However, Kia is looking to fill this emerging gap in the market with a new WAV version of its new MPV, the PV5.

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not just technical challenges converters face when thinking about lowering the floors of electric vehicles to create headroom for wheelchair users – a job that would typically require the battery pack to be modified or moved. There’s an arguably greater challenge around the technical regulation defining what is and isn’t permissible, because modifications to EV floorpans and battery packs would run into regulatory constraints around crash testing and fire resistance, which independent WAV converters simply can’t afford to address.

Floorpan and battery pack constraints are less of an issue for bigger electric vans such as the Kia PV5, because there’s enough headroom for wheelchair users built-in already. To illustrate the point, Kia has revealed details of a WAV version of its forthcoming seven-seat MPV, designed to “address challenges faced by wheelchair users, their families, care-givers and drivers”.

While there are no specific details on price and spec, Kia has confirmed it’s expecting the PV5 WAV to be available in the UK at some point in 2026, alongside the MPV, although no pricing details are currently available.

“With the continued growth of the sector projected to clash with the planned phasing out of ICE vehicles that would usually be converted into WAVs, the introduction of eWAV options is of vital importance,” the company says.

Kia’s entrant to the WAV market is notable for its built-in 300kg-rated side-loading ramps giving access from the pavement, and a specially developed wheelchair-anchoring system. There’s also a third-row seat that Kia says will enable care-givers to assist wheelchair users from the side.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...