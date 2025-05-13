Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Kia PV5 WAV fills gap in market for electric wheelchair accessible cars

New PV5 WAV shows platform possibilities, as traditional converters struggle with EV transition

By:Chris Rosamond
13 May 2025
New Kia PV5 WAV - front end with wheelchair6

Drivers who need wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) have been mostly frozen out of the EV transition to date, as traditional converters in the sector struggle to overcome the challenges of working with new electric platforms. However, Kia is looking to fill this emerging gap in the market with a new WAV version of its new MPV, the PV5

Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s not just technical challenges converters face when thinking about lowering the floors of electric vehicles to create headroom for wheelchair users – a job that would typically require the battery pack to be modified or moved. There’s an arguably greater challenge around the technical regulation defining what is and isn’t permissible, because modifications to EV floorpans and battery packs would run into regulatory constraints around crash testing and fire resistance, which independent WAV converters simply can’t afford to address.

Floorpan and battery pack constraints are less of an issue for bigger electric vans such as the Kia PV5, because there’s enough headroom for wheelchair users built-in already. To illustrate the point, Kia has revealed details of a WAV version of its forthcoming seven-seat MPV, designed to “address challenges faced by wheelchair users, their families, care-givers and drivers”.

While there are no specific details on price and spec, Kia has confirmed it’s expecting the PV5 WAV to be available in the UK at some point in 2026, alongside the MPV, although no pricing details are currently available.

“With the continued growth of the sector projected to clash with the planned phasing out of ICE vehicles that would usually be converted into WAVs, the introduction of eWAV options is of vital importance,” the company says. 

New Kia PV5 WAV - side profile

Kia’s entrant to the WAV market is notable for its built-in 300kg-rated side-loading ramps giving access from the pavement, and a specially developed wheelchair-anchoring system. There’s also a third-row seat that Kia says will enable care-givers to assist wheelchair users from the side.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Chris Rosamond
Current affairs and features editor

Chris covers all aspects of motoring life for Auto Express. Over a long career he has contributed news and car reviews to brands such as Autocar, WhatCar?, PistonHeads, Goodwood and The Motor Trader.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645
Kia PV5 Cargo on display at Commercial Vehicle Show - front 3/4

New 2025 Kia PV5 van starts from a tempting £22,645

All-new entry into the van market promises competitive pricing and comes with a range of up to 247 miles
News
30 Apr 2025
New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k
Kia PV5 Passenger - show front

New Kia PV5 Passenger MPV undercuts the VW ID.Buzz by a huge £25k

New entry into the electric people carrier market undercuts the VW ID. Buzz by a significant margin
News
29 Apr 2025
Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs
Best electric car deals - header image

Best electric car deals: today's top discounts and incentives on new EVs

Making the switch to an EV? These car brands have an offer (or two) for you
Best cars & vans
28 Apr 2025
Kia Tasman pick up set for radical overhaul after reveal of new Weekender Concept
Auto Express senior staff writer Jordan Katsianis standing next to the Kia Tasman Weekender

Kia Tasman pick up set for radical overhaul after reveal of new Weekender Concept

Production Tasman was widely panned, but latest pick-up is a whole lot cooler, with a hint of Ford Ranger Raptor to it
News
23 Apr 2025

Most Popular

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change
Protyre area manager Simon Hall inspecting a Vauxhall Corsa&#039;s tyre

Not bothered by MoT advisories? That may be about to change

The number of MoT failures caused by worn tyres is on the rise, and experts are calling for mandatory follow-ups on advisories
News
12 May 2025
EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs
BYD Atto 3 - front cornering

EV affordability alarm! Running costs are £6k higher than for petrol cars, say car clubs

Running costs for car share club EVs are £6k higher than ICE equivalents according to new data
News
8 May 2025
Mazda MX-5 goes electric: the iconic roadster's radical future
Mazda MX-5 EV exclusive image - front

Mazda MX-5 goes electric: the iconic roadster's radical future

The next Mazda MX-5 roadster is set to be offered as a pure EV, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
10 May 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content