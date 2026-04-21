Bigger Kia PV5 van goes on sale alongside new Chassis Cab
The PV5 range is expanding with a new L2/H2 version and a Chassis Cab that can be modified for various applications
The surprise smash hit that is the Kia PV5 Cargo van is now on sale in bigger L2/H2 and versatile Chassis Cab forms.
The PV5 first launched as an L2/H1 (long wheelbase, standard height roof) and a shorter L1/H1 soon followed. Now the range includes the PV5’s biggest and most capacious version yet in the form of the L2/H2.
Priced from £32,355 (excluding VAT), the taller L2/H2 qualifies for the Zero Emission Van Grant (ZEVG), lopping a handy £5,000 off the price. It can only be specced with the 71.2kWh Long Range battery, making for a WLTP combined range of up to 239 miles. Essential, Plus, and Plus Walk Through grades are available.
The internal height is 1,815mm, up from 1,520mm in H1 versions of the van. There’s a cargo volume of 5.2m³, up from 4.4m³ in the H2/L1. The payload is 630kg.
The Chassis Cab, meanwhile, starts from £30,605 (plus VAT) as a bare vehicle to send to a converter, or you can buy Dropside and Tipper versions with conversions from Kia-approved TGS Automotive for £36,000 and £37,600 respectively. Again, the price can be reduced by £5,000 with the ZEVG, and all are only available with the Long Range battery. Plus is the only available trim grade on these models.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kia was upping its sales expectations by 50 per cent after underestimating the van and five-seat people carrier’s popularity since they launched just before Christmas.
The new L2/H2 and Chassis Cab options will bolster its popularity, along with a planned PV5 Crew Van. It will use an innovative sliding and folding system for the second row of seats that Kia said will allow it to double up as a regular van during the week and family transport at weekends. A similar arrangement is found on the FlexCab version of the Ford Transit Connect and its Volkswagen Caddy Cargo Kombi cousin, but this will be the first time we’ve seen anything like it in a van as big as the PV5.
The three-seat rear bench is accessed via the sliding doors, and the seat cushion folds up to allow the seating, while the bulkhead that protects passengers from whatever is in the load area slides forward. The bad news is that weight and packaging restrictions mean the Crew Van is only available with the smaller 52kWh battery, so it will have a range of under 200 miles.
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