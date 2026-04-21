Bigger Kia PV5 van goes on sale alongside new Chassis Cab

The surprise smash hit that is the Kia PV5 Cargo van is now on sale in bigger L2/H2 and versatile Chassis Cab forms.

The PV5 first launched as an L2/H1 (long wheelbase, standard height roof) and a shorter L1/H1 soon followed. Now the range includes the PV5’s biggest and most capacious version yet in the form of the L2/H2.

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Priced from £32,355 (excluding VAT), the taller L2/H2 qualifies for the Zero Emission Van Grant (ZEVG), lopping a handy £5,000 off the price. It can only be specced with the 71.2kWh Long Range battery, making for a WLTP combined range of up to 239 miles. Essential, Plus, and Plus Walk Through grades are available.

The internal height is 1,815mm, up from 1,520mm in H1 versions of the van. There’s a cargo volume of 5.2m³, up from 4.4m³ in the H2/L1. The payload is 630kg.

The Chassis Cab, meanwhile, starts from £30,605 (plus VAT) as a bare vehicle to send to a converter, or you can buy Dropside and Tipper versions with conversions from Kia-approved TGS Automotive for £36,000 and £37,600 respectively. Again, the price can be reduced by £5,000 with the ZEVG, and all are only available with the Long Range battery. Plus is the only available trim grade on these models.