Lamborghini Temerario: new supercar will be faster and more powerful than Huracan
It seems like the new car will have the visual drama of a Lamborghini
The Lamborghini Huracan’s life spanned 10 years with the final Huracan STJ version revealed in April. The Italian firm’s next-generation junior supercar, which we believe will be called Lamborghini Temerario, isn’t too far behind, as these latest spy shots show.
With Audi not planning on creating a next-generation R8 on the same platform, Lamborghini will have more freedom with the new supercar. We can see the Temerario will have similar proportions to the Huracan and some design influences from Lamborghini’s new range-topping Revuelto, however.
Previous spy photography has shown test cars with covers over the Temerario’s lights (including an interesting Gallardo-esque headlight sticker), but here we can see them more clearly. The front lights are ultra-slim and sit in a similar position to the old Huracan’s, with two circular projectors per headlight. To the rear, the camouflage has been lost over the lights and there’s a wide hexagonal shape with a set of LEDs within - although we suspect these could be dropped for the production car.
A radiator is visible in the middle of the front bumper with further cooling vents to the side - behind what looks to be a set of large fog lights. The Temerario’s radars are on show, although as per the Revuelto, one of them might be a fake to maintain symmetry.
Up top there’s a ‘double-bubble’ roof design and a side profile shot gives us a good view of the Temerario’s proportions - showing a longer front overhang compared to a stubbier rear. A set of huge air intakes appear just behind the door, but there’s also an intake on the rear haunch and another one behind the rear three-quarter window.
The wide stance of the car is accentuated by the huge amount of tyre on show at the rear - another design trait the Revuelto employs. A giant rear diffuser and single-exit exhaust placed high up on the rear should help give it some added presence. Although it’s not on show here, the rear spoiler will most likely feature some active aerodynamic ability.
We expect the plug-in hybrid system to be mated to a twin-turbocharged V8 – potentially the same unit planned for the Urus PHEV. Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr previously told Auto Express the new car will use an engine of “more than six and less than 12 cylinders. It’s not a range-oriented hybrid and there will be no kind of downsizing,” he said. With that in mind we expect the hybrid system to be very much performance-focused just like the one in the flagship Lamborghini Revuelto.
The new Lamborghini supercar has huge boots to fill in following the Huracan, which was Lamborghini’s best-seller until the Urus SUV came around. Despite the loss of the V10 engine we expect the new model to produce even more power than the most potent 631bhp Performante version of the Huracan.
Lamborghini has submitted a trademark application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the name and a name badge in its familiar font with bullhorns on either side. The company hasn’t confirmed whether the Temerario name is for the Huracan’s successor, but given the timings it’s likely to be the lucky recipient.
Lamborghini’s naming convention tells us Temerario was probably the name of a Spanish fighting bull, but the word also means fearless or bold in Italian. It also means daredevil and reckless in certain translations, which would suggest this new model will get all the personality of its predecessors.
Now read our review of the Lamborghini Huracan...