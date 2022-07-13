Lamborghini Temerario: new supercar will be faster and more powerful than Huracan

Up top there’s a ‘double-bubble’ roof design and a side profile shot gives us a good view of the Temerario’s proportions - showing a longer front overhang compared to a stubbier rear. A set of huge air intakes appear just behind the door, but there’s also an intake on the rear haunch and another one behind the rear three-quarter window.

The wide stance of the car is accentuated by the huge amount of tyre on show at the rear - another design trait the Revuelto employs. A giant rear diffuser and single-exit exhaust placed high up on the rear should help give it some added presence. Although it’s not on show here, the rear spoiler will most likely feature some active aerodynamic ability.

We expect the plug-in hybrid system to be mated to a twin-turbocharged V8 – potentially the same unit planned for the Urus PHEV. Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr previously told Auto Express the new car will use an engine of “more than six and less than 12 cylinders. It’s not a range-oriented hybrid and there will be no kind of downsizing,” he said. With that in mind we expect the hybrid system to be very much performance-focused just like the one in the flagship Lamborghini Revuelto.

The new Lamborghini supercar has huge boots to fill in following the Huracan, which was Lamborghini’s best-seller until the Urus SUV came around. Despite the loss of the V10 engine we expect the new model to produce even more power than the most potent 631bhp Performante version of the Huracan.

Lamborghini has submitted a trademark application to the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for the name and a name badge in its familiar font with bullhorns on either side. The company hasn’t confirmed whether the Temerario name is for the Huracan’s successor, but given the timings it’s likely to be the lucky recipient.

Lamborghini’s naming convention tells us Temerario was probably the name of a Spanish fighting bull, but the word also means fearless or bold in Italian. It also means daredevil and reckless in certain translations, which would suggest this new model will get all the personality of its predecessors.

Now read our review of the Lamborghini Huracan...