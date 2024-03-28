Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Bullseye: Lamborghini ‘renews’ its iconic badge

Lamborghini has changed its logo for the first time in 26 years, unveiling a new simplified version of its badge

by: Alastair Crooks
28 Mar 2024
Lamborghini logo

Changing a logo might sound simple enough, but it can be fraught with danger - especially if that logo is that of a storied car firm like Lamborghini. The Italian supercar maker has just revealed its new badge for 2024, which will sit on every new Lamborghini - be that a road car or race car. 

Lamborghini's announcement came on social media, where it explained the badge further, “the restyling is driven to adapt the brand’s visual expression with the ‘brave’, ‘unexpected’, and ‘authentic’ values of our ‘Driving Humans Beyond’ mission.” The firm also said the new badge marks “a new phase in the company’s positioning.” 

As for the badge’s design, it features a broader ‘Lamborghini’ script along the top along with a much simpler iteration of the bull in the centre with a more subtle use of the gold colouring traditionally used. 

The last time Lamborghini changed its logo was in 1998 when it was bought by the Volkswagen Group. Something that has remained central to the badge since 1963 is the bull in the middle of the shield.

We expect the first Lamborghini to wear the new badge to be the upcoming plug-in hybrid Urus, due later this year, closely followed by the successor to the Huracan supercar. 

Click here for our list of the best supercars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

