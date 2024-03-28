Bullseye: Lamborghini ‘renews’ its iconic badge

Changing a logo might sound simple enough, but it can be fraught with danger - especially if that logo is that of a storied car firm like Lamborghini. The Italian supercar maker has just revealed its new badge for 2024, which will sit on every new Lamborghini - be that a road car or race car.

Lamborghini's announcement came on social media, where it explained the badge further, “the restyling is driven to adapt the brand’s visual expression with the ‘brave’, ‘unexpected’, and ‘authentic’ values of our ‘Driving Humans Beyond’ mission.” The firm also said the new badge marks “a new phase in the company’s positioning.”

As for the badge’s design, it features a broader ‘Lamborghini’ script along the top along with a much simpler iteration of the bull in the centre with a more subtle use of the gold colouring traditionally used.

The last time Lamborghini changed its logo was in 1998 when it was bought by the Volkswagen Group. Something that has remained central to the badge since 1963 is the bull in the middle of the shield.

We expect the first Lamborghini to wear the new badge to be the upcoming plug-in hybrid Urus, due later this year, closely followed by the successor to the Huracan supercar.

