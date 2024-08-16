New Lamborghini Temerario unveiled with 907bhp and a plug

What is the overall goal when you start designing a new mid-engined Lamborghini? Compared with, for example, the Urus SUV?

"It’s important that every model line is having its own character, for starters. But with the Temerario, every aspect of the car – inside, outside, every detail – was created for the maximum fun to drive."

Is there an obvious starting point?

"The silhouette, really. That’s at the heart of the Lamborghini design DNA. We give adrenaline a shape. It’s important for me that you can recognise one of our cars from far, far away. That’s achieved through the side profile, but also through elements such as the rear, which has to look like a spaceship. If you mean an influence, one car that was in our minds was the Bravo, a Lamborghini concept from 1974. I was particularly struck by its tail-lights, which were just two cubistic blocks."

It must have been quite a challenge to work with engineering on this car, though, given how complex the powertrain is?

"A challenge, yes, but also an opportunity. I enjoy working with my colleagues across all aspects of the car. If you take the experts in aerodynamics, for example, I never view them as the ‘enemy’; for me they are the ones who are enabling us on the design side. It’s always a sort of collaboration, because Lamborghinis are all about high-performance surfaces. So I was meeting with the aero engineer on a weekly basis; he was telling me what he needed, and then my team was able to use this. This approach has changed over the past 20 years. Before, there was maybe conflict between design and engineering. But I think you can tell when this happens."