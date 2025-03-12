The striking Lamborghini Lanzador was destined to be the brand’s first-ever electric car, with bosses promising us it would deliver a hypercar-humilating 2,000bhp – but not any more, because the ‘2+2 Ultra-GT’ is getting plug-in hybrid power instead. However, it will still be used to bridge the gap between the company’s supercars and its hugely popular Urus SUV.

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As we understand it, the all-electric Lanzador was pretty much ready for launch and was slated to arrive in 2028 until, essentially, Lamborghini realised very few of its customers – or those within the luxury sports car segment generally – want an EV right now.

In an interview with Auto Express, Stefano Cossalter, product director for the Lanzador and Urus, explained: “We decided not to go with an electric car because the acceptance among our customers was little to none. So we decided to postpone the introduction of a BEV.”

He added: “It's about the acceptance of [a Lamborghini EV] and the maturity of technology, because if we have to come out with an electric car, it has to be a masterpiece in terms of performance.”

Cossalter and Lamborghini are keeping their cards close to the chest about the Lanzador for the moment. It’s even unclear when the high-riding two-door coupe will be hitting the streets, although that’s hardly unsurprising given the U-turn the brand has made, and the fact that engineers suddenly have to figure out how to fit an engine under the car’s shark-like nose.