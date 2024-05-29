New Lamborghini Revuelto 2024 review: a sensational hybrid supercar

In Citta the Revuelto’s powertrain defaults to e-mode, keeping the V12 dormant while still making fairly good progress solely on the electric motors. Its EV range is no more than six or seven miles, but creates a calm and satisfying way of slinking through built up areas largely unnoticed. This is in complete contrast to the Aventador, which was at its least comfortable at low speeds due to the single-clutch automated manual transmission.

The ability to run on e-power is a brilliant party trick, one we used extensively while dipping in and out of towns and villages on our route. But it also revealed an unexpected new trait which quickly turned into one of the Revuelto’s defining characteristics. When coming out of a built up area, switching the powertrain from Citta into one of the other drive modes wakes the V12, barking into life in just the same way as Lamborghini’s new Le Mans racer does at the pit exit during a race weekend. It’s hugely exciting, and helped confirm that despite some initial reservation, the Revuelto is just as intense, thrilling and downright captivating as any Lambo that went before it.

It’s now that the V12 is back at the heart of the action. With an unsubtle thunk the engine connects itself to the eight-speed transmission, which is now just as responsive at low speeds as the brilliant dual-clutch found in the Huracan. The V12 is still the star, though. Its straight-line performance is simply staggering, as the traditionally linear build up to its peak figures at revs beyond 8,000rpm is subtly bolstered by the electric motors. This car does not feel like a hybrid in the slightest, but a traditional V12-powered Lambo with a supernatural amount of mid-range grunt.