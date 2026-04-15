The new Lamborghini Temerario Spyder is nearly here. Although the open-top version of the supercar isn’t specifically mentioned in this new teaser shown on the official Lamborghini website, the attached image is almost certainly a close-up of the car, and we get a date and time, too.

The car will be revealed in Los Angeles on 18 November at 8pm, which is 4am on the 19th in the UK. You might want to catch up on the news a few hours later over breakfast, unless you’re a particularly dedicated Lambo aficionado.

Earlier this year, the Spyder was spotted testing on the road and on track ahead of the drop-top speed machine’s world debut. As with Lamborghini’s previous entry-level supercars, the Gallardo and Huracan, the convertible version of the Temerario is arriving about two years after the original hard-top version was released.

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However, unlike its predecessors, it appears that Lamborghini has given the Temerario Spyder a metal folding roof, not a traditional fabric one, which, as we can see, preserves the look of the coupe, just like its key rivals: the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura.

Obviously, a retractable hard-top like this will be heavier than a fabric roof, so Lamborghini’s engineers may need to strengthen the chassis to minimise any loss in rigidity. Although perhaps not too much, because the Temerario’s aluminium spaceframe underpinnings are already over 20 per cent stiffer than the Huracan’s.

Sadly, we didn’t get to see the Temerario Spyder with its roof down, but when it is, the driver and their lucky passenger will be able to fully enjoy the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that can rev to a superbike-like 10,000rpm. The engine is assisted by three electric motors, which work together to send 907bhp and 730Nm of torque to all four wheels.

The Temerario Spyder is one of a few new models from Lamborghini to arrive this year. We’ve also seen the Revuelto SV, Urus Performante SE and the Fenomeno Roadster. Sadly, the Lamborghini Temerario isn’t available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. However, there are a three used examples of the V10-powered Huracan from under £240,000.

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