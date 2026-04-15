Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Lamborghini Temerario Spyder to arrive this week in all its 10,000rpm glory

A teaser hints at a Los Angeles Auto Show debut for the new open-top version of the Temerario

By:Ellis Hyde, Matt Robinson
16 Nov 2026
New Lamborghini Temerario Spyder testing - front tracking 10

The new Lamborghini Temerario Spyder is nearly here. Although the open-top version of the supercar isn’t specifically mentioned in this new teaser shown on the official Lamborghini website, the attached image is almost certainly a close-up of the car, and we get a date and time, too. 

The car will be revealed in Los Angeles on 18 November at 8pm, which is 4am on the 19th in the UK. You might want to catch up on the news a few hours later over breakfast, unless you’re a particularly dedicated Lambo aficionado. 

Earlier this year, the Spyder was spotted testing on the road and on track ahead of the drop-top speed machine’s world debut. As with Lamborghini’s previous entry-level supercars, the Gallardo and Huracan, the convertible version of the Temerario is arriving about two years after the original hard-top version was released. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

However, unlike its predecessors, it appears that Lamborghini has given the Temerario Spyder a metal folding roof, not a traditional fabric one, which, as we can see, preserves the look of the coupe, just like its key rivals: the Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren Artura

Obviously, a retractable hard-top like this will be heavier than a fabric roof, so Lamborghini’s engineers may need to strengthen the chassis to minimise any loss in rigidity. Although perhaps not too much, because the Temerario’s aluminium spaceframe underpinnings are already over 20 per cent stiffer than the Huracan’s.

Sadly, we didn’t get to see the Temerario Spyder with its roof down, but when it is, the driver and their lucky passenger will be able to fully enjoy the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 that can rev to a superbike-like 10,000rpm. The engine is assisted by three electric motors, which work together to send 907bhp and 730Nm of torque to all four wheels. 

New Lamborghini Temerario Spyder testing - front tracking 10

The Temerario Spyder is one of a few new models from Lamborghini to arrive this year. We’ve also seen the Revuelto SV, Urus Performante SE and the Fenomeno Roadster. Sadly, the Lamborghini Temerario isn’t available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service. However, there are a three used examples of the V10-powered Huracan from under £240,000.

Come and join our WhatsApp channel for the latest car news and reviews...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde, staff writer Auto Express
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs, hot hatches and supercars. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Lamborghini Temerario pumps up the volume with titanium Akrapovič exhaust
Lamborghini Temerario Akrapovic exhaust

Lamborghini Temerario pumps up the volume with titanium Akrapovič exhaust

Lamborghini has turned to the Slovenian exhaust expert to enhance the soundtrack of its V8 supercar
News
11 Nov 2026
Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore quietly revealed alongside Revuelto SV
New Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore - front overhead

Lamborghini Temerario Tricolore quietly revealed alongside Revuelto SV

Get ready for a plethora of low-volume special editions of Lambo’s baby supercar
News
25 Aug 2026
New Lamborghini Temerario review: epic performance with a plug
Lamborghini Temerario Alleggerita - front tracking

New Lamborghini Temerario review: epic performance with a plug

The Temerario combines a high-revving V8 engine with a plug, and it's a very exciting combination
Road tests
23 Jan 2026

Most Popular

New Dacia Spring 2026 review: a lot of car for a very attractive price
Sebastian Friemel with the Dacia Spring

New Dacia Spring 2026 review: a lot of car for a very attractive price

More space, improved comfort, and still an affordable price tag. But does the second generation Dacia Spring finally drive like a real car?
Road tests
13 Nov 2026
New XPeng G9L flagship 7-seater goes on sale in the UK
XPeng G9L - front

New XPeng G9L flagship 7-seater goes on sale in the UK

The new G9L goes big on equipment, charging speeds and power in a bid to stand out
News
12 Nov 2026
EV drivers brace for £1 per kWh charging prices as standing charges skyrocket
Fiat 500 connected to a Gridserve rapid charger

EV drivers brace for £1 per kWh charging prices as standing charges skyrocket

A new impact assessment of operator standing charges estimates the cost of plugging in could exceed £1 per kWh before VAT and running costs are even c…
News
12 Nov 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content