New Land Rover Defender OCTA thundering towards a 3 July launch with twin-turbo V8 power

After more than three years of testing in some of the world’s toughest conditions, the new Land Rover Defender OCTA will finally be unveiled on 3 July 2024. This “high-performance all-terrain hero” will be the halo variant of Britain’s iconic 4x4, powered by a new V8 engine.

The Defender OCTA was put through an extreme, globe-trotting development programme that saw it tested on all types of terrain, from the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife race circuit in Germany to the rock crawls of Moab, Utah, along with a French rally stage and the deserts outside Dubai for good measure.

In all, the engineers put the Land Rover Defender OCTA through nearly 14,000 additional tests, on top of the standard car’s testing regime.

Before the OCTA’s public debut, prospective buyers have been invited to register for one of seven exclusive ‘Defender Elements’ events that will be held at private locations around the world. They’ll need to be quick to place their order, as only 1,070 Defender OCTAs will be available to UK customers for the first year of production.

Described as the “toughest, most capable and luxurious Defender ever”, the Defender OCTA will be powered by a twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8. It’ll be the same 4.4-litre BMW-sourced motor that’s used at the top of the Range Rover line-up, in cars such as the 626bhp Range Rover Sport SV. Whether the Defender OCTA will have the same amount of firepower has yet to be confirmed.

Teaser images from Land Rover don’t reveal too much about the car, although we can see the new OCTA diamond badge on the steering wheel, a revised section of bodywork below the headlights and a set of chunky Brembo brakes – reinforcing the car’s performance credentials.