Updated Land Rover Defender gets a sprinkling of extra luxury and a new diesel engine
The Defender now comes with a higher level of comfort according to Land Rover
The Land Rover Defender might be one of the most capable off-road vehicles you can buy but Land Rover thinks it can also cater to the more luxury-focused buyer and has introduced some classy updates for 2024. Alongside the new options is a new diesel powertrain and a special ‘Sedona Edition’, based on the Defender 110, that's set to be on sale for one year only.
Land Rover claims passenger comfort is enhanced on the 2024 Defender thanks to the new ‘Signature Interior Pack’. There’s also a new ‘Captain Chairs Pack’ which arrives exclusively on the Defender 130. Pricing for both packs haven’t been announced yet.
The Signature Interior Pack features a range of tweaks to the Defender’s interior, including heating, cooling and memory functions for the front seats along with new winged headrests. The second row (for Defender 110 and 130 bodystyles) features heated seats with a new headrest design. A selection of upholstery finishes are offered including leather or wool seats, available in ebony, caraway, light cloud or lunar colourways. There’s even a new pocket on both sides of the centre console.
Sitting on the dash, the Defender’s ‘cross car beam’ is painted metallic grey with trim accents in satin black. The headlining is finished in suede cloth in light cloud or ebony.
Moving to the Captain’s Chairs Pack, it adds two individual seats in the second row for “ultimate comfort, spaciousness and versatility”, according to Land Rover. An aisle between them allows access to the Defender 130’s third row of seating. The seats themselves are heated and cooled with new headrests, armrests and two cupholders.
The new Sedona Edition has been added to the Land Rover Defender 110 range for one year. Its ‘Sedona Red’ paint is inspired by the city of the same name in Arizona, but the car also gets the ‘Extended Black Pack’ with black ‘Defender’ badging, plus black finishes for the front grille, skid plates and 22-inch wheels. An optional bonnet decal displays the topography of Sedona and to the side, there’s an optional gear carrier in Sedona Red. As standard the interior features the ‘Signature Interior Pack’. It’s not known how much the Sedona Edition will cost, but the Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE on which it’s based is priced at £83,860.
Land Rover hasn’t stopped with the trim upgrades, either. A new D350 diesel engine replaces the old D300 in the line up and comes with 345bhp and 700Nm of torque (an increase of 49bhp and 50Nm of torque).
