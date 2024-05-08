Updated Land Rover Defender gets a sprinkling of extra luxury and a new diesel engine

The Land Rover Defender might be one of the most capable off-road vehicles you can buy but Land Rover thinks it can also cater to the more luxury-focused buyer and has introduced some classy updates for 2024. Alongside the new options is a new diesel powertrain and a special ‘Sedona Edition’, based on the Defender 110, that's set to be on sale for one year only.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Land Rover claims passenger comfort is enhanced on the 2024 Defender thanks to the new ‘Signature Interior Pack’. There’s also a new ‘Captain Chairs Pack’ which arrives exclusively on the Defender 130. Pricing for both packs haven’t been announced yet.

The Signature Interior Pack features a range of tweaks to the Defender’s interior, including heating, cooling and memory functions for the front seats along with new winged headrests. The second row (for Defender 110 and 130 bodystyles) features heated seats with a new headrest design. A selection of upholstery finishes are offered including leather or wool seats, available in ebony, caraway, light cloud or lunar colourways. There’s even a new pocket on both sides of the centre console.

Sitting on the dash, the Defender’s ‘cross car beam’ is painted metallic grey with trim accents in satin black. The headlining is finished in suede cloth in light cloud or ebony.