New Range Rover Electric essentially revealed during hot-weather testing

Never one to tease unnecessarily, Land Rover has essentially revealed its new Range Rover Electric during hot-weather testing in Dubai. The British brand hasn’t been shy about keeping its electric icon under wraps, and thanks to a new set of images released by Land Rover, we can now see that it’ll look identical to the petrol-powered variant, save for a new grille insert.

Advertisement - Article continues below

As with almost all brand-new cars, the new electric Range Rover has been put under the stresses of hot-weather testing. This takes the package to extremes to make sure that it’ll work just as well in the Arabian desert as it will in the somewhat more mundane environments it’ll face closer to home.

These latest images join a previous teaser showing five pictures that included close-ups of the car’s trim and grille, as well as unique EV-branded centre caps for the alloy wheels. A short video accompanied the images, revealing that owners of the zero-emission Range Rover won’t be troubled with a manually opening charge port; instead, the electrically operated door slides right to left to reveal the car’s CCS plug and charge indicators.

In typical electric car fashion, the grille looks more flush than on the standard Range Rover. This is presumably not only for aerodynamic reasons, but also because the car’s batteries and electric motors require less cooling – something that will have been tested to the maximum in the desert conditions of the new images. There’s copper-coloured trim on the side of the car, although it’s not clear at this stage whether this will be specific to the EV, or a new option across the range.