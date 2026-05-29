Leapmotor to build cars in Europe soon, but the UK won’t get them

Leapmotor will begin building cars in Spain next month as a way to avoid tariffs imposed on Chinese EVs by the EU, however, customers in the UK will not be receiving cars made in Europe for now. Instead, they’ll continue to get ones made in China.

During an exclusive interview with Auto Express, Leapmotor UK boss Damien Dally explained that because the UK doesn’t impose any levies on Chinese-made cars, the brand must focus its new Spanish production on the markets in Europe that are subject to them.

The EU’s tariffs are currently up to 35.3 per cent on electric cars made by some Chinese manufacturers, on top of the standard 10 per cent import duty, designed to protect local carmakers against cheap, state-subsidised imports. Being built in Europe could also make Leapmotor’s cars now eligible for various incentives.

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The Leapmotor B10 electric family SUV is Leapmotor’s best-selling model in the UK at the moment, and will be the first one it produces at the Zaragoza plant in northeastern Spain run by the brand’s part-owner, Stellantis.

“That's not to say that we will never get cars from Spain or Europe,” Dally added, “because they can quickly react in the same way as they've done.” He left the door open for the UK to receive European-built cars by remarking about the flexibility and speed Leapmotor is capable of when it shares a plant with Stellantis, which we’ve already seen it do.