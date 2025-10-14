Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Britain’s cheapest van? Leapmotor T03 Van version on the cards

The T03 could become the cheapest van on sale - beating Dacia and Citroen on price

By:Alastair Crooks
14 Oct 2025
Leapmotor T03

The Leapmotor T03 is not only the cheapest electric car you can buy in the UK, it’s the cheapest car altogether. Now we know that the dinky EV may also be about to deliver a van variant, according to Leapmotor. 

Speaking to Auto Express, Damien Dally, Managing Director of Leapmotor UK, said the company “is looking into” a T03 Van, which would probably be the cheapest van on sale in the UK. The Leapmotor T03 is priced from £14,495 thanks to Leapmotor’s ‘Leap-Grant’ that is offered in lieu of the Government’s electric car grant for which the little EV is not eligible. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

While the T03 Van might sound like an oddity, it wouldn’t have the small electric car-based van market to itself. There’s the new Citroen e-C3 Van and the Dacia Spring Cargo, which start from £17,535 and £16,489 respectively. If you’re after their car versions then leasing deals available on our Buy A Car service have monthly prices starting from just £121 a month. 

The changes Leapmotor would need to make to the T03 in order to turn it into a van are likely to be similar to those applied to its Citroen and Dacia rivals. Expect things like a mesh bulkhead, the removal of rear seats, and dark-tinted rear windows. The T03’s 210-litre boot space is way down on the Spring’s 308 litres and while Leapmotor unsurprisingly doesn’t quote a payload capacity for its little EV, we can’t imagine it’ll be used for bulky loads even in van guise. The T03 hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP yet either, which may put prospective business customers off for now. 

What will impress businesses looking at the T03 Van is the level of kit. There’s just one trim level for the Leapmotor T03 - something we expect will continue for the van. With that we should see keyless go, air-conditioning, a 10-inch touchscreen and a rear-view camera. 

The same battery and electric motor is all but certain to be retained on the van. The lack of rear seats in place of a metal bulkhead isn’t likely to change the T03’s performance or efficiency much over the standard car so expect a range of around 165 miles from its 37.3kWh battery. 

Get even more from Auto Express, follow our channels...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2025
Cheapest electric cars header - May 2025

Cheapest electric cars on sale 2025

EVs were often dismissed for being too expensive, but times are changing and these electric cars are flying the low-cost flag
Best cars & vans
9 Oct 2025
Best electric cars 2025
Best electric cars - July 2025 header image

Best electric cars 2025

Thinking about making the switch to an electric car? Here are the best EVs that should be on your shortlist, and why…
Best cars & vans
19 Sep 2025
Best small cars to buy 2025 - our top little low-cost runabouts
Best small cars - header image

Best small cars to buy 2025 - our top little low-cost runabouts

Small cars come in all shapes, if not sizes. Here we highlight the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
15 Sep 2025
Cheapest cars to buy 2025
Cheapest cars - header image

Cheapest cars to buy 2025

Searching for a brand-new bargain? These are the cheapest cars in the UK right now
Best cars & vans
12 Aug 2025

Most Popular

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs
New baby Land Rover Defender render - watermarked

New Land Rover Defender Sport: electric Freelander successor has the BMW iX3 in its crosshairs

The new Land Rover Defender Sport is set to sit below the existing Defender in the Land Rover range, with our exclusive images previewing how it could…
News
12 Oct 2025
Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers
Opinion - EV sales

Manufacturers aren’t selling enough electric cars, and that’s excellent news for buyers

Editor Paul Barker explains why serious EV discounts are now starting to appear on the market
Opinion
9 Oct 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Jump in a £280 per month Mazda CX-60 before they’re gone
Mazda CX-60 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Jump in a £280 per month Mazda CX-60 before they’re gone

Mazda’s impressive CX-60 SUV is a worthy Car Deal of the Day on a two-year deal at £280 per month
News
12 Oct 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content