Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Here’s the Lotus Eletre PHEV before you’re supposed to see it

A massive battery should give the Eletre PHEV massive range

By:Alastair Crooks
10 Dec 2025
Lotus Eletre plug-in hybrid leaked - front 3/44

We’ve been expecting a plug-in hybrid version of the Lotus Eletre for some time and now we can finally see what it’ll look like, courtesy of some leaked pictures from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). 

At first glance you might wonder exactly what has changed on Lotus’ first – and so far only – SUV. The PHEV’s dimensions are identical to the existing all-electric Eletre’s and the design looks unchanged from the EV too. 

But look more closely at the front end and you’ll find a new opening to cool the internal-combustion engine, backed up by active opening flaps lower down. There’s also a revised lower trim design, although the rest of the bumper remains the same with prominent side ducts channelling air away from the front. The rear looks unchanged too, apart from a pair of exhaust tips jutting out from underneath. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Within Lotus' recent Q4 financial results statement, the firm confirmed the new Eletre PHEV is coming within the next few months, marking the first time the technology has ever been used in a Lotus. The firm also gave some technical details, stating that the car will sit on a 900V hybrid platform that “provides a combined driving range of over 1,000km [621 miles], as well as industry-leading Dual Hyper Charging technology”.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Eletre’s plug-in hybrid system has already been developed for other models owned by Lotus’ parent company, Geely. We expect it to be the same one used in the new Zeekr 9X, a luxury SUV powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and three electric motors for a total output of 1,381bhp and 1,410Nm of torque. Electric power comes from a huge (for a plug-in hybrid) 70kWh battery, which allows up to 220 miles of EV range under China’s CLTC tests. 

Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng told us to expect “race-level chassis tuning” from the 900V hybrid platform. It’ll feature air suspension and a 48V active stabiliser to help counter body roll - just as well because the MITT details indicate a significant 2,625kg kerbweight. The PHEV should also provide a maximum total range of over 1,000km (621 miles) with a full fuel tank and battery.

Lotus Eletre plug-in hybrid leaked - rear end4

The specification of the powertrain in the Eletre should be toned down slightly over the Zeekr 9X’s. Lotus says there’ll be 939bhp on tap, making it more powerful than the most-potent electric version of the Eletre, which has 905bhp. 

Lotus will reveal the plug-in hybrid Eletre in January ahead of a market launch in China early next year. We’ve been told that European launches, including in the UK, will follow at a later date – probably 2027.

Another hybrid Lotus, currently codenamed ‘Vision X’, will also be launched in 2027. It’ll employ similar technology to the Eletre plug-in hybrid but in a smaller car – giving Lotus a competitor to the likes of the Porsche Macan and BMW X3

Dreaming of a Lotus sports car? We have several nearly new Lotus Emiras available to choose from on the Auto Express Buy A Car service right now.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best luxury electric cars 2025/2026
Best luxury electric cars

Best luxury electric cars 2025/2026

With their quiet, powerful performance, electric cars are well suited to delivering a high level of luxury, these are the pick of the current crop…
Best cars & vans
12 Nov 2025
Lotus Eletre review
Lotus Eletre - front

Lotus Eletre review

The Lotus Eletre marks the beginning of a promising new era for the sports car maker, albeit a controversial one
In-depth reviews
16 Oct 2025
Best luxury SUVs 2025
Best luxury SUVs - header image

Best luxury SUVs 2025

Luxury SUVs combine the sophistication of a luxury car with the sheer practicality of an SUV. Here’s our pick of the current crop
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2025
BMW iX vs Lotus Eletre: Britain vs Germany in electric SUV dogfight
BMW iX vs Lotus Eletre - front tracking

BMW iX vs Lotus Eletre: Britain vs Germany in electric SUV dogfight

British hyper-SUV has refreshed German champion in its sights
Car group tests
19 Jul 2025

Most Popular

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal
Ford Fiesta exclusive image

New Ford Fiesta EV on the way under massive Renault tech share deal

Ford’s passenger-car business to get new lease of life thanks to Renault’s Ampere platform, paving the way for two new small EVs
News
10 Dec 2025
EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?
Electric car charging mega test - charging overhead

EU petrol car sales ban to be delayed until 2040: What will it mean for the UK?

With the EU delaying its ICE ban, the UK Government may come under more pressure to follow suit. 
News
8 Dec 2025
New Dacia C-Neo estate could be the ultimate family car
Dacia C-Neo - exclusive image front

New Dacia C-Neo estate could be the ultimate family car

The Dacia C-Neo estate is set to undercut rivals with a £20k asking price, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
News
8 Dec 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content