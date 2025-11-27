Here’s the Lotus Eletre PHEV before you’re supposed to see it
A massive battery should give the Eletre PHEV massive range
We’ve been expecting a plug-in hybrid version of the Lotus Eletre for some time and now we can finally see what it’ll look like, courtesy of some leaked pictures from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).
At first glance you might wonder exactly what has changed on Lotus’ first – and so far only – SUV. The PHEV’s dimensions are identical to the existing all-electric Eletre’s and the design looks unchanged from the EV too.
But look more closely at the front end and you’ll find a new opening to cool the internal-combustion engine, backed up by active opening flaps lower down. There’s also a revised lower trim design, although the rest of the bumper remains the same with prominent side ducts channelling air away from the front. The rear looks unchanged too, apart from a pair of exhaust tips jutting out from underneath.
Within Lotus' recent Q4 financial results statement, the firm confirmed the new Eletre PHEV is coming within the next few months, marking the first time the technology has ever been used in a Lotus. The firm also gave some technical details, stating that the car will sit on a 900V hybrid platform that “provides a combined driving range of over 1,000km [621 miles], as well as industry-leading Dual Hyper Charging technology”.
The Eletre’s plug-in hybrid system has already been developed for other models owned by Lotus’ parent company, Geely. We expect it to be the same one used in the new Zeekr 9X, a luxury SUV powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine and three electric motors for a total output of 1,381bhp and 1,410Nm of torque. Electric power comes from a huge (for a plug-in hybrid) 70kWh battery, which allows up to 220 miles of EV range under China’s CLTC tests.
Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng told us to expect “race-level chassis tuning” from the 900V hybrid platform. It’ll feature air suspension and a 48V active stabiliser to help counter body roll - just as well because the MITT details indicate a significant 2,625kg kerbweight. The PHEV should also provide a maximum total range of over 1,000km (621 miles) with a full fuel tank and battery.
The specification of the powertrain in the Eletre should be toned down slightly over the Zeekr 9X’s. Lotus says there’ll be 939bhp on tap, making it more powerful than the most-potent electric version of the Eletre, which has 905bhp.
Lotus will reveal the plug-in hybrid Eletre in January ahead of a market launch in China early next year. We’ve been told that European launches, including in the UK, will follow at a later date – probably 2027.
Another hybrid Lotus, currently codenamed ‘Vision X’, will also be launched in 2027. It’ll employ similar technology to the Eletre plug-in hybrid but in a smaller car – giving Lotus a competitor to the likes of the Porsche Macan and BMW X3.
