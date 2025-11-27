Here’s the Lotus Eletre PHEV before you’re supposed to see it

We’ve been expecting a plug-in hybrid version of the Lotus Eletre for some time and now we can finally see what it’ll look like, courtesy of some leaked pictures from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

At first glance you might wonder exactly what has changed on Lotus’ first – and so far only – SUV. The PHEV’s dimensions are identical to the existing all-electric Eletre’s and the design looks unchanged from the EV too.

But look more closely at the front end and you’ll find a new opening to cool the internal-combustion engine, backed up by active opening flaps lower down. There’s also a revised lower trim design, although the rest of the bumper remains the same with prominent side ducts channelling air away from the front. The rear looks unchanged too, apart from a pair of exhaust tips jutting out from underneath.

Within Lotus' recent Q4 financial results statement, the firm confirmed the new Eletre PHEV is coming within the next few months, marking the first time the technology has ever been used in a Lotus. The firm also gave some technical details, stating that the car will sit on a 900V hybrid platform that “provides a combined driving range of over 1,000km [621 miles], as well as industry-leading Dual Hyper Charging technology”.