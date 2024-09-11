Lucid Cosmos and Earth SUVs to arrive in Europe from 2027

This reduction in battery size won’t just reduce weight and embedded materials, but also allow better cost control, because they often account for around 30-40 per cent of the overall spend across a vehicle.

The new models will be built in an unlikely place, too, with the brand opening up a new plant in Saudi Arabia that’ll supply global markets with the mid-size models. Lucid has confirmed that none of its facilities have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran.

The cars will feature Level 2++ autonomous driving capabilities, but the brand is already on-track to build this out to Level 3, because there’s no need for new hardware; the only changes required are software and legislative.

Yet while these models will bring down the cost of Lucid ownership, the brand won’t venture into mainstream territory. Instead, it’ll remain a premium company with its eyes on a higher-specification car than the equivalent Tesla.

The firm previously shared a shadowy teaser image of one of the new models. While it doesn’t reveal much, it’s possible to make out the sloped roofline and cab-forward stance, previewing a silhouette with echoes of the Gravity SUV. This should help when it comes to range and efficiency.

Lucid’s former CEO Peter Rawlinson confirmed to Auto Express last year that the company is also planning a rival to the Tesla Model 3 saloon, which will almost certainly use the new mid-size platform. However we don’t yet know the timeline for this particular model’s arrival.

When will Lucid launch in the UK?

Lucid has launched in a handful of countries in mainland Europe, including Germany and Switzerland. However, the company still hasn’t confirmed when it might come to the UK, because this hinges on the start of right-hand-drive production.

Rawlinson told Auto Express last year: “Oh, man, I'd love to, but it's a matter of engineering priorities. We are slammed.” He added: “It breaks my heart; maybe we can outsource the right-hand-drive project to an engineering company to do it for us. The potential market in the UK is probably bigger than even Germany in terms of a latent desire to go EV.”

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