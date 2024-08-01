Maserati MC20 supercar set for new ‘evolution’ at Monterey Car Week

Maserati’s MC20 supercar will soon get a flagship track-inspired version. Designed to sit at the top of the Italian brand’s range and ready to be unveiled at Monterey Car Week on 16 August, it looks set to be a showstopper.

The new car is only referred to as “the super sports car” by Maserati at this stage, but we know it’ll be based on the MC20 with influence from Maserati’s GT2 racer. A shadowy teaser image is our only glimpse so far, hinting at carbon fibre flared front wings and new headlights.

Maserati says the new car is “dedicated to those who do not wish to sacrifice extraordinary performance on the road” and claims “this new car guarantees innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance”. Maserati also says the car “inherits the racing spirit of the GT2” but hints it “is a further evolution of the MC20”.

We expect Maserati’s latest creation will borrow elements like a large swan-neck rear spoiler, front splitter and revised air intake from the GT2 competition model. Lashings of weight-saving carbon fibre bodywork is almost certain to appear.

Maserati unveiled the MCXtrema at last year’s Monterey Car Week, which featured the same 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine as the regular MC20 but with uprated twin turbochargers to help up power from 621bhp to 740bhp. The MCXtrema also utilised a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters, instead of the MC20’s eight-speed automatic transmission. We expect these racetrack-focused changes to arrive on Maserati’s new car, despite suggestions it will be a street-legal model.

Maserati will reveal the new car on 16 August where it’ll sit alongside the MC20 Icona and the MCXtrema at the Monterey Car Week event.

Are you looking forward to the Monterey Car Week? Let us know in the comments below...