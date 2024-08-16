Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Maserati GT2 Stradale revealed as new flagship road-racer

Maserati is gunning for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS with a new track-focused GT2 Stradale supercar

by: Jordan Katsianis
16 Aug 2024
The new track-focused Maserati GT2 Stradale has just landed at Monterey Car Week in California, the most extreme new Maserati supercar since the indomitable MC12. Based on the current Maserati MC20, the new GT2 Stradale is lighter, faster and features a dramatic new aerodynamic package, ready to fight off rivals like the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Ferrari 296 GTB Assetto Corse. Due to arrive in the UK next year, we expect it to feature a price tag of over £300,000. 

Designed as a bridge between Maserati’s MC20 road car and the GT2 racer, the Stradale’s fundamental carbon tub is shared with both, so too most of its carbon fibre body and basic engine. The engine itself is Maserati’s ‘Nettuno’ 3.0 V6 petrol unit, which features the brand’s unique dual-combustion chamber technology and a dry-sump lubrication system.

Power is rated at 631bhp, 10bhp more than the MC20, extracted from new turbochargers and a new exhaust manifold system. This is backed up by new ECU mapping and a more free-flowing exhaust. Torque, oddly, is 10Nm down on the standard MC20 at 720Nm, but it’s available between the same 3,000rpm and 5,500rpm rev band. 

Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and Maserati is quoting a 0-62mph time of just 2.8 seconds; top speed is 201mph. 

Alongside the performance bump, Maserati has focused on improving the road car’s cooling. This is most dramatically visualised by the Stradale’s vented carbon fibre bonnet, which now draws hot air from the front-mounted radiator and runs it through a new duct in the space where the front boot used to be in an MC20. The side intakes are also much bigger, and draw in 17 per cent more air to help cool yet more radiators and feed the two charge-coolers mounted in the car’s flanks. 

This joins a far more aggressive aero package made up of a much deeper front bumper and sills, plus an aggressive rear diffuser. The front wings also feature Porsche GT3 RS-like vents that help reduce pressure in the front arches – aiding both front-end downforce and front brake cooling. Unique centre-lock forged wheels are also new, and save 19kg compared to the MC20’s standard wheel package. 

Joining the ground-based aero is a huge stacked rear wing mounted on race car-like swan-neck supports. Maserati’s designers have also integrated a small central dip on the wing itself – a design flourish referencing the same design element found on the front grille. Maserati quotes a peak downforce figure of 500kg at 173mph, 355kg more than the MC20. Depending on specification, Maserati quotes a dry weight of just 1,365kg which is up to 135kg less than the MC20. 

More changes have been made inside the cabin, starting with a brand new centre console which is lighter and mounted higher up. This includes a different placement of many of the car’s main controls, including the driver-mode switch at its centre. The new bucket seats are made by French company Sabelt, and pair with a standard-fit half-roll cage mounted behind. Maserati’s also modified the steering wheel, giving it a marginally thicker rim, removing some of the controls and fitting a set of LED shift-lights onto its upper section.  

Customers can also select one of two performance packs, the first incorporating a set of sticky Cup 2 R tyres, carbon ceramic brakes, an electronically-controlled limited slip differential and specific stability and traction control setups. The second ‘Performance Plus’ package adds four-point racing harnesses and a mounted fire extinguisher. 

Click here for our list of the best supercars on sale...

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

