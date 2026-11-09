Verdict

I’m so glad our Mazda 6e isn’t another boring saloon; the tan interior really lifts your mood every time you get in. While impressions are mixed so far, I’m warming to the way it drives, and there’s no questioning its efficiency. The next five months should be very revealing.

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Mileage: 1,604 miles

1,604 miles Efficiency: 3.7mi/kWh

Let me first explain what you’re seeing in the image. No, I haven’t suddenly become a Rod Stewart superfan, nor am I particularly fond of David Bowie’s glam-rock era. But as soon as I got the keys to my latest test car, it hit me: the Mazda 6e Takumi Plus is the automotive equivalent of a mullet.

At first glance, the sober but stylish mid-size exec does just enough to stand out, yet it’s smart rather than polarising – especially in its standard-fit Crystal White Pearl paint. But open the door and you are immediately assaulted by the tan-coloured upholstery.

It’s the dictionary definition of that classic hairdo: business at the front, party at the back. Or, in the Mazda’s case, smart, neat and tidy outside; mad and unexpected inside. In truth, the car itself is perhaps not how I’d spec it; I reckon a slightly darker exterior might work better with the tan cabin, but at least it’s distinctive. Much like the mullet was.