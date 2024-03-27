McLaren lifts the lid on how its future road cars will look

McLaren launched its first production car created entirely in-house only 13 years ago and a lot has changed since the MP4-12C was revealed to the world. Now the supercar-maker has given us an insight into its future, starting with how the next generation of McLaren cars will look.

Auto Express went to McLaren’s Technology Centre in Woking to talk to Tobias Sühlmann, McLaren’s new chief design officer and the man responsible for McLaren’s future design direction. “There are five core principles, Epic, Athletic, Functional, Focused, and Intelligent”, says Sühlmann. Each is rooted in McLaren’s racing history, but also in its recent series of supercars. “We come from racing and it's inspiring for the future. I tell my team to walk down the main hall (where there’s a selection of historic McLarens) and gain inspiration.”

Key elements of McLaren’s design language were pointed out by Sühlmann. One of them being the low bonnet, combined with pronounced front wheel arches. Another common theme is a longer front end compared to the rear and the need to show-off technical details - as part of the ‘Functional’ design principle.

In reference to the ‘open rear end’ seen on previous McLarens, where the engine is visible through a rear mesh - as on the McLaren P1 hypercar, Sühlmann said, “we need to make that a statement for the future”.