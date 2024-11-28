New McLaren 750S Spider 2024 review: ticks all the drop-top supercar boxes

Verdict

McLaren’s latest is as potent, fearsome and striking as a supercar should be, yet delightfully easy to drive at low speed, allowing for its vast width and lack of low-speed nimbleness. Removing the roof adds to the experience, but the infotainment is still way off the pace of that which you’ll find in mainstream cars costing a fraction of the price. But that’s not why you buy supercars, and the McLaren 750S Spider ticks all the right high-performance boxes, without the extroverted visual drama of its Italian competitors.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike with mere mortal cars, what’s effectively a mid-life refresh is enough for a new name at McLaren, because in the eyes of the masters, an update for a supercar naturally requires more power.

It turns out 710bhp (or 720PS – hence the name) just wasn’t enough, so the 30bhp increase brings with it a new title, the 750S replacing the 720S despite it being an evolution rather than an entirely new model.

As well as increasing the power, McLaren has taken the opportunity to tweak the car’s looks, with wider intakes at the front to increase cooling, funneling air to the mid-mounted V8.

The back-end is more notably different, with influences from the track-focused 765 LT going into the diffuser design, while the central-mounted exhaust is a nod to the P1 hypercar. It sits higher and is said to give off a better sound – an absolute treat of a noise for anyone who appreciates a V8 soundtrack, especially when the Spider is in roof-down form.